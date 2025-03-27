Snyman has unknown quantity in Gino Cupido in Hong Kong
South Africans hope a change of venue can help them finally win at sevens’ mecca
The Springbok Sevens team are ready to let the ‘Gino’ out of the bottle when they face Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand in their pool at the Hong Kong Sevens, which moves to a new venue this year, the 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium.
The Blitzboks had no luck at the previous venue, the Hong Kong Stadium, in almost three decades, and a change of venue could mean a change of fortunes. Head coach Philip Snyman, though, did not leave anything to chance in the lead-up to the fifth HSBC Sevens tournament this season.
South Africa have been testing their opening-day plans for Uruguay and Australia on the training field since their arrival on Monday and on Friday it is all about implementation, Snyman said, who also has a new joker in his pack of cards.
“We have a plan and a clear strategy on how we want to approach these opening two matches on Friday,” the coach said.
“Without giving too much away, we realise it will be our execution and precision that will be most important.
A special moment for Gino Cupido as he makes his #HSBCSVNS debut in Hong Kong this weekend🔥💯#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/MsDLmEV0HB— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 25, 2025
“Uruguay do not stop trying and will be playing for 14 minutes, so there will be no time for a breather. We have a plan to outfox their defensive alignment — they come off the line at great speed and we need to combat that.”
The same applies to Australia, who have some cunning plays from set pieces and penalties.
“They had some success against us in previous tournaments, so we adapted accordingly,” Snyman said.
“They are experienced too, but as with Uruguay, I believe we have the talent and game plan to beat both of them, even with sevens being as unpredictable as it is.”
Part of Snyman’s belief is vested in consistent form since winning in Cape Town in December, and the ability of the chosen group, with Dewald Human and Zain Davids returning for this event, while the uncapped Gino Cupido will be an unknown factor.
“Zain’s power is well documented and Dewald is such an old head in this game, so it is great having them around again.
“Dewald also was great in aiding Gino, who I predict to achieve great things in rugby. He may only be 19 years old but is full of potential and a player I rate highly already.
“We will need him during the tournament to do his thing and he is fortunate to have some very experienced players around him when that moment arrives.”
The hype and anticipation surrounding sevens' mecca in Hong Kong are real, said Cupido, a native of Sir Lowry's Pass Village and former Strand High School pupil.
“This is a dream achieved, rather than a dream coming true. I tried lots of sports, but rugby fitted best and in particular sevens rugby has been great for me,” said Cupido.
“Not only does it prepare you well for the fifteens game, but I found a rugby family in this team, who have been nothing but amazing to me since I joined. They are always willing to help and my time with them has been so rewarding. Now I can finally repay them on the field as well.
“In fact, not only them, but all the country. To be pulling that jersey over my head [on Friday] will be special for me and my family and to do that at such an iconic event will even make it more special.”
Blitzboks' Hong Kong Sevens fixtures
(SA times):
Friday:
- v Uruguay (11.56am)
- v Australia (2.39pm)
Saturday:
- v New Zealand (7.43pm)
SA Rugby Media