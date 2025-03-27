Snyman has unknown quantity in Gino Cupido in Hong Kong

The Springbok Sevens team are ready to let the ‘Gino’ out of the bottle when they face Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand in their pool at the Hong Kong Sevens, which moves to a new venue this year, the 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium.

The Blitzboks had no luck at the previous venue, the Hong Kong Stadium, in almost three decades, and a change of venue could mean a change of fortunes. Head coach Philip Snyman, though, did not leave anything to chance in the lead-up to the fifth HSBC Sevens tournament this season.

South Africa have been testing their opening-day plans for Uruguay and Australia on the training field since their arrival on Monday and on Friday it is all about implementation, Snyman said, who also has a new joker in his pack of cards.

“We have a plan and a clear strategy on how we want to approach these opening two matches on Friday,” the coach said.

“Without giving too much away, we realise it will be our execution and precision that will be most important.