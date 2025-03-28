Rugby

Mixed bag for Blitzboks on day one in Hong Kong

28 March 2025 - 19:42 By SPORTS REPORTER
Matthew Gonzalez of Australia in action during Pool B against South Africa in the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium.
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Blitzboks blew hot and then cold on the opening day of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens on Friday, beating Uruguay 40-7 before a disappointing 26-7 defeat to Australia in their second Pool B match at the new Kai Tak Stadium. 

These results leave South Africa in joint second place on the log and in a battle of pool survival at 7.34am (SA time) on Saturday, when they face New Zealand, who earlier defeated Uruguay and Australia.

Quewin Nortje was the star against Uruguay in the opening match, but Gino Cupido's try on his Blitzbok debut will also live long in the memory banks. 

Nortje found space on the outside before offloading to Siviwe Soyizwapi to open the scoring in the second minute and then scored himself soon after, following a blistering run down the line. 

The Blitzboks defended really well in the opening half and from such stout defence, Shilton van Wyk benefited from a loose pass and raced 80m to score for a 19-0 lead at the break. 

The second half had more of the same coming to the South American side.

Nortje again blitzed them on the outside for his second try before Cupido scored with his first touch of the ball.

The lanky outside centre ghosted past his marker to run in from 70m out. 

Uruguay did get one back after a rare missed tackle by the South Africans, who retaliated immediately with a try by Ricardo Duarttee, stepping inside some defenders for his first points of the tournament. 

The match against Australia showed little of the momentum from the first encounter. 

Australia conceded a yellow card in the opening minute, but the Blitzboks failed to take advantage of the extra player.

Once the Aussies were back to seven, they pounced, scoring in quick succession, both times exploiting South Africa's defensive alignment.

Their third try came from a restart that the men in green got horribly wrong. 

Selvyn Davids pulled one back for his side, but when Australia scored again, the defeat was a stark reality for South Africa. 

Scorers: 

South Africa 40 (19), Uruguay 7 (0) 

SA 

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Quewin Nortje (2), Shilton van Wyk, Gino Cupido, Ricardo Duarttee.

Conversions: Tristan Leyds (2), Selvyn Davids, Duarttee (2).

Uruguay

Try: Alfonso Silva.

Conversion: Juan Manuel Tafernaberry. 

 

South Africa 7 (0), Australia 26 (21) 

SA

Try: Selvyn Davids.

Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee. 

Australia

Tries: Josh Turner, Henry Paterson (3).

Conversions: Maurice Longbottom (3) 

