Rugby

Blitzboks bounce back to finish ninth in Hong Kong

Late converted try earns the South Africans a playoff victory against Kenya

30 March 2025 - 09:48 By Sports Staff
The Blitzboks' Siviwe Soyizwapi. File photo
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

A late try by Siviwe Soyizwapi and successful conversion by Dewald Human saved the Springbok Sevens team more blushes at the Hong Kong Sevens, moving them past Kenya in the final minute of their playoff on Sunday with a 19-17 victory.

The result at Kai Tak Stadium confirmed a ninth-place finish in the fifth tournament of the HSBC Sevens season, the first time the Blitzboks finished outside the top eight.

The Blitzboks were off to a hot start against their African rivals. Shilton van Wyk ran hard to score, with Ricardo Duarttee’s conversion giving them a 7-0 lead in the opening minute.

Two minutes later Gino Cupido finished another good attacking move by diving over in the corner for a 12-0 lead.

The next 10 minutes belonged to Kenya though as the South Africans fell back into the bad habits that plagued them all weekend.

The Blitzboks conceded a number of breakdown penalties, bringing Kenya right back into the game with a try by Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa.

Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded after a high tackle in the lead-up to that try and with a defender down, the men in green and gold allowed Amaitsa to score again, with his conversion drawing the score at the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Kenya took the lead with a try after some poor defence by the Blitzboks, but Soyizwapi came through for his team near the end. Selvyn Davids, who only came off the bench in the second half, provided the spark that was needed and the veteran duly finished.

Human kicked the conversion and South Africa played out the remaining minute for their third win out of five in the tournament.

South Africa began the tournament on Friday with a 40-7 win against Uruguay and 26-7 defeat against Australia. On Saturday they completed the pool stage with a 17-7 loss against New Zealand, then lost 33-7 in a ninth-place semifinal rematch against Uruguay.

Scorers

South Africa 19 (12) — Tries: Shilton van Wyk, Gino Cupido, Siviwe Soyizwapi. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee, Dewald Human.

Kenya 17 (12) — Tries: Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa (2), Patrick Odongo Okong'o. Conversion: Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa.

SA Rugby media

