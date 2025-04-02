Lions seek big improvement in Edinburgh after Glasgow humbling

As much as they need to improve their set pieces, handling, tackling, kicking, tactical awareness et cetera, the Lions have also embarked on a bout of soul-searching ahead of their Challenge Cup clash in Edinburgh on Friday.
The hosts will welcome a Lions side with their tails between their legs after their humbling 42-0 drubbing at the hands of Glasgow Warriors last weekend.
The Lions go into the round-of-16 clash as underdogs and they have talked up the need for urgent improvement.
Last week's humbling continues to sting.
“It felt personal for every guy in the squad, whether you played or not,” said scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who is returning to the side this week after an injury layoff.
“We all had to take a hard look at ourselves and reflect where you are mentally, what it means to play for the Lions and what playing every game means to you. We all know that was not good enough and unacceptable. It’s a mind shift, a mindset.
“We can’t go from a good team three weeks ago beating the Sharks to being a very, very bad team,” he said about the losses to Cardiff and Glasgow.
“We know we are better than that.
“There was a lot of reflection. The reaction this week has been strong, and we are ready to tackle this week. We all have to take personal responsibility,” said the Springbok scrumhalf.
Defence coach Jaque Fourie, who must have been aghast at some of the defensive lapses against the Warriors, pointed to all round improvement if the Lions are to restore their pride.
“We have to be better in all areas. Edinburgh are dangerous with the ball in hand, so we need to play heads-up rugby,” said Fourie.
Lions have much to claw back in URC campaign
Echoing the views of the head coach two days earlier, Fourie also holds the view the passage of one week holds much healing power.
“A week is a long time in rugby. We have a chance to reset and put things right in this knockout match. It’s a massive game for us, and we have to perform at our best.
“We’ve learnt our lessons. In these competitions, there are no easy games. Look at Zebre’s performances this season, it shows how much teams have improved. We cannot underestimate anyone. We need to be at our best on Friday night.”
There is one reason the Lions can feel mildly upbeat. They have won four of their five matches against Edinburgh, including their last meeting at Ellis Park when they romped home 55-21. That seems a long time ago, as does their last victory against the Sharks at the start of last month.
Should the Lions snap their three-match losing streak and the Bulls beat Bayonne on Saturday, the two Gauteng teams will meet in the quarterfinals of the Challenge Cup.
