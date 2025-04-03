Rugby

Quest for EPCR cup glory hots up in round of 16

This weekend’s clashes in Europe have some intriguing match-ups

03 April 2025 - 19:29
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Aphelele Fassi of the Sharks celebrates with teammates after scoring their second try during the EPCR Challenge Cup final against Gloucester Rugby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last May. The Sharks are hoping to successfully defend their title.
Image: David Rogers (Getty Images)

The knockout stages of the EPCR Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will throw up some interesting clashes with some teams hoping to restore glories past while others are desperate to push new frontiers.

Toulon v Saracens

The two teams that dominated the previous decade in the Champions Cup are hoping to roll back the years at Stade Felix Mayol in the south of France. 

Toulon, who suffered under financial cutbacks, are slowly recapturing some of their old authority, while Saracens who were cut at the knees due to regulatory intervention are hoping to regain ground lost. Toulon, who topped their pool, will likely progress, especially if the inspirational Baptiste Serin can weave his magic.

Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers

The Champions Cup match-up between Glasgow Warriors and Leicester Tigers is one that pits unquenched ambition against the drive to restore a golden era. Glasgow Warriors are going places under Franco Smith and they look like the next team to join the ranks of Europe's elite. Smith has steadily built the team from also rans to genuine contenders. Their lifting of the URC trophy at Loftus Versfeld last season is testament to the progress. The Tigers haven't had a proper meal for a while. They haven't tasted Champions Cup success since 2002 when they clinched the competition for a second time.

Bayonne v Bulls

The Bulls go into this match pondering whether they should change their ways. They have been a compelling force going forward, but they will need to adjust their game for knock-out rugby and for conditions abroad.

If their URC campaign is going to meet the ultimate reward they will probably have to win two matches away from home. For that they will need a low-risk game tailored for the occasion and this Challenge Cup match presents them an opportunity to make those tweaks.

How they set out their stall in selection might give an indication not just how they will go about their game tactically on Saturday, but how far they believe they can go in this competition.

Lyon v Sharks

The Sharks' ability to bounce back has been impressive but it is of course also hitched to the fact that they, more than they ought to, suffer downs. Last weekend's defeat at the hands of Leinster's second string line-up would have been another sobering experience but Sunday against Lyon in the Challenge Cup they have a chance to show how seriously they regard the defence of their title.

Their see-saw form has invited many uncomfortable questions about the senior players and head coach John Plumtree so a performance that yields the desired result should be their priority.

Edinburgh v Lions

The Lions' season has started to fall flat. A place in the URC's top eight is almost out of reach but they can still salvage something from the Challenge Cup. They may have a four/one record against Edinburgh in the URC but winning in the Scottish capital in the Challenge Cup on Friday will prove a tall order.

Even if they beat Edinburgh they face the prospect of facing the Bulls in the next round. Their recent record against the Bulls is unflattering.

They have the influential Morne van den Berg back but that may not be enough to arrest their three-match losing streak.

Champions Cup last 16 fixtures

SA times

Friday:

  • Northampton Saints v ASM Clermont (9pm)

Saturday:

  • Toulon v Saracens (1.30pm)
  • Leinster v Harlequins (4pm)
  • Castres Olympique v Benetton Rugby (4pm)
  • La Rochelle v Munster (6.30pm)
  • Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers (9pm)

Sunday:

  • Union Bordeaux-Begles v Ulster (1.30pm)
  • Stade Toulousain v Sale Sharks (4pm)

Challenge Cup last 16 fixtures

SA times

Friday:

  • Edinburgh v Lions (9pm)
  • Section Paloise v Bath (9pm)

Saturday:

  • Aviron Bayonnais v Bulls (1.30pm)
  • Montpellier Herault v Gloucester (6.30pm)
  • USA Perpignan v Racing 92 (9pm)
  • Connacht v Cardiff Rugby (9pm)

Sunday:

  • Lyon OU v Sharks (6.30pm)
  • Ospreys v Llanelli Scarlets (6.30pm)

