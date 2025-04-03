Quest for EPCR cup glory hots up in round of 16

The knockout stages of the EPCR Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will throw up some interesting clashes with some teams hoping to restore glories past while others are desperate to push new frontiers.

Toulon v Saracens

The two teams that dominated the previous decade in the Champions Cup are hoping to roll back the years at Stade Felix Mayol in the south of France.

Toulon, who suffered under financial cutbacks, are slowly recapturing some of their old authority, while Saracens who were cut at the knees due to regulatory intervention are hoping to regain ground lost. Toulon, who topped their pool, will likely progress, especially if the inspirational Baptiste Serin can weave his magic.

Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers

The Champions Cup match-up between Glasgow Warriors and Leicester Tigers is one that pits unquenched ambition against the drive to restore a golden era. Glasgow Warriors are going places under Franco Smith and they look like the next team to join the ranks of Europe's elite. Smith has steadily built the team from also rans to genuine contenders. Their lifting of the URC trophy at Loftus Versfeld last season is testament to the progress. The Tigers haven't had a proper meal for a while. They haven't tasted Champions Cup success since 2002 when they clinched the competition for a second time.