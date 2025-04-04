Rugby

Versatile double World Cup-winning backliner Willie le Roux extends his stay at Loftus

04 April 2025 - 12:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Veteran backliner Willie le Roux has extended his stay at Loftus by two years.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok veteran fullback Willie le Roux has extended his stay at Loftus by two years. 

Since he arrived in Pretoria at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the versatile Le Roux has made 29 appearances in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Champions Cup. 

“South Africa will always be my home but my teammates at the Vodacom Bulls have been a big reason behind the decision to stay,” he said. 

“Hopefully I can continue to guide some of the passionate younger players coming through over the next two years. This is an unreal stadium to play in and it’s always been one of my favourites. 

“You can’t beat the vibe the supporters bring every week. The club is special because of its fans and just what it means to put on its jersey every week we play. 

“Reaching the URC Grand Final in my first year with the club where we beat a brilliant Leinster side at Loftus and winning the URC SA Shield are among my highlights so far.  

“Now we look ahead to more of these special memories.” 

Director of Rugby Jake White says there is a need to keep stalwarts such as Le Roux in South Africa.  

“It is great to be able to have him extend with us. This is what our rugby needs, experienced campaigners to share their IP with the next crop of players.  

“Willie has proven to us all, in a short time, just how important he is to what we are trying to achieve. I am sure his extension will be welcome news to everyone, including players, coaches and our loyal fans.” 

Le Roux and his teammates will battle French side Aviron Bayonnais in the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 clash on Saturday and he says this is the start of an important three-month period for the side. 

“The next 12 weeks are important for us because when you’re in knockout stages, there are no second chances. When you’re out, you’re out, but we are ready for the challenge.” 

