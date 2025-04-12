Bulls team to play Edinburgh:
Devon Williams; Sergeal Petersen, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Keagan Johannes, Zak Burger; Cameron Hanekom, Jannes Kirsten, Marcell Coetzee, RF van Heerden, Ruan Nortje; Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima. Substitutes: Johann Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marco van Staden; Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Canan Moodie.
Challenge Cup quarterfinals
(Pool stage rankings in brackets)
Saturday, April 12
QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby (3) v Bulls (11), Hive Stadium (1.30pm)
QF 4: Ospreys (4) v Lyon Olympique (5), Swansea.com Stadium (6.30pm)
QF 1: Connacht Rugby (1) v Racing 92 (9), Dexcom Stadium (9pm)
Sunday, April 13
QF 2: Bath Rugby (10) v Gloucester Rugby (15), The Recreation Ground (6.30pm)
Bulls loaded with Boks on the bench for Challenge Cup clash against Edinburgh
Johan Goosen selected among the substitutes for the clash against Edinburgh
The Bulls will hope their selection of Johan Goosen on the substitutes bench will help give them the territorial edge in the closing stages of their Challenge Cup quarterfinal against Edinburgh at Hive Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulls, the only remaining South African team in the EPCR competition, made their intentions in the Challenge Cup clear when they skilfully downed Bayonne in the round of 16 last weekend, but they are desperate to find another gear.
They boast six Springboks on their bench which should be a clear indication they are prepared to slug it out at the death.
Johann Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Marco van Staden, Embrose Papier, Canan Moodie and Goosen pack a considerable punch off the bench.
Keagan Johannes again starts at flyhalf but the Bulls are hoping Goosen's experience, not to mention his booming boot, might come in handy when the game is in the balance.
Goosen has never been Mr Consistent but he is capable of match-winning feats.
The Bulls mixed dazzling attack with territorial pragmatism against Bayonne last weekend and they are likely to again lean heavily on judicious kicking and the grind of their forwards.
They are of course capable of turning it on when opportunity presents itself.
Not that Edinburgh are unaware of what is coming their way.
Their head coach Sean Everitt was on the Bulls' coaching staff before he made the move to Scotland.
He should know Bulls director of rugby Jake White's play book but whether the home team can keep the marauding visitors in check is another matter.
Both teams will face a tougher challenge than was the case a week ago.
“Yes, it is a step up,” Everitt acknowledged.
The Bulls are two-time URC finalists. They had a good win against Bayonne away from home, and South African teams have struggled against the French teams away. So, it was important for them to get that win.”
The Bulls' reputation, in particular their prowess up front, precedes them. The Bulls' scrum has been irresistible this season.
“We know they pride themselves on set piece and physicality,” said Everitt.
“So, a difficult team to play against. We know them quite well after playing them in the earlier rounds of the URC and then obviously at home last year. So, we know what they’re going to bring. It’s about us being able to stop them and using the opportunity that we can create against them.”
Though Edinburgh are redoubtable foes at home the Bulls will take some beating.
