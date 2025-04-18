Plumtree has reason to expect a tough match. Though the Bulls and the Lions beat Edinburgh in the URC at the start of the season, Sean Everitt's side has since exacted revenge on both teams and they boast a win over the Stormers.
Sharks get more Bok bite for URC clash against Edinburgh
Eben Etzebeth takes reins in long-awaited return
Image: Michael Steele (Getty Images)
The Sharks at full strength is as rare a sight as a great white frolicking with a pod of orca, but that's what coach John Plumtree will unleash in Edinburgh on Friday night.
Their United Rugby Championship clash in the Scottish capital carries extra significance as it sees the return of Springbok talisman Eben Etzebeth, who will lead the side in their round-15 clash.
He takes charge of what is regarded as the Sharks' strongest possible side. That is given credence by the inclusion of fellow Boks' Lukhanyo Am at outside centre and Aphelele Fassi at fullback and the versatile Grant Williams on the bench.
“The squad is back to full strength for the first time since the game against Glasgow, which is good. That was a long time ago and hopefully we will keep all the bodies nice and healthy in the build-up to the finals,” said Plumtree.
The coach said though his team hasn’t played for a couple of weeks, their preparation has been good.
“We just want to have a good tour, try to set ourselves up for a home quarter and potentially a home semi if we win our next four games. But for now. Our focus is to do well on this tour.”
Dobson breaks down areas that need improving for Stormers
Plumtree has reason to expect a tough match. Though the Bulls and the Lions beat Edinburgh in the URC at the start of the season, Sean Everitt's side has since exacted revenge on both teams and they boast a win over the Stormers.
Beating all four South African franchises across one season is a rare feat.
“Edinburgh is going to be a tough game. They’re in good form and their confidence will be really high, so we know it’s going to be a tough match.
“Winning URC games away from home isn’t easy and it certainly hasn’t been easy for us as a team in the past, so it would be great if we have a good performance against Edinburgh.”
Sharks team to play Edinburgh
Aphelele Fassi; Ethan Hooker, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Siya Kolisi, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi; Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth; Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, James Venter; Grant Williams, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius.
