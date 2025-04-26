The Bok prop has been the form tight head in the competition and the Warriors' loose heads were the latest to crumble under his grip.
Wessels hopes Bulls' victories over Munster and Warriors are right tonic for business end of URC
Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group via Getty Images
Jan-Hendrik Wessels hopes the Bulls' victories over Munster and Glasgow Warriors will provide them the springboard for the business end of the United Rugby Championship.
Wessels delivered a superb all-round performance to help propel the Bulls to a stunning 26-19 victory over defending champions Glasgow Warriors on Friday, repeating their heroics from a week earlier when they became the first South African team to win at Munster.
The loose head prop's range of influence was keenly felt across the park in Glasgow.
He produced a try-saving tackle early in the match, he scrummed and hit the rucks with ferocity and was a willing and able ball carrier.
Wessels deservedly earned the man of the match award but the Bulls as a collective were outstanding.
Their scrum was the foundation of their success over the Warriors.
The Bulls gained a foothold in the game in that department thanks in no small part to the prowess of the immovable tighthead prop Wilco Louw.
The Bok prop has been the form tight head in the competition and the Warriors' loose heads were the latest to crumble under his grip.
Honest endeavour was spread across the Bulls' ranks with hooker Johan Grobblelaar, flank Jannes Kirsten, inside centre Harold Vorster and others contributing to the rare home defeat for the Warriors.
The Bulls' cause was also greatly aided by a faultless display from the kicking tee from flyhalf Johan Goosen who banged over four penalties and the conversions to the tries scored by Grobbelaar and David Kriel.
Though the Warriors scored two late tries the Bulls' defence was also crucial to their success.
It will embolden the Bulls for the remainder of their campaign.
“We knew this tour was going to be difficult with two knockout matches in the EPCR and two massive games away to Munster and Glasgow,” said Wessels.
“We can build on this momentum. We have a week off now and if we can click after that for the last two matches and then the play-offs, anything can happen. We just want to fight hard and stay in it.”
Wessels explained the Bulls have been driven by the desire to fight for each other.
“That big win last week, we just wanted to match it. We fought for each other and it worked well for us,” said Wessels.
Captain Ruan Nortje paid tribute to Wessels, especially the manner in which he has filled the position in the absence of Gerhard Steenekamp.
“Jan filled his shoes tremendously. He can play hooker and prop and that is a massive boost for us.
“For us coming here was to rectify things we did last week. To come with the same intent. I am so proud of the boys. This was our fourth week on tour and it was great to see how the guys stuck together. It is a massive boost for us for the last part of the season,” said Nortje.
The victory over the Warriors has considerably boosted the Bulls' prospects in the URC as they are now within a point of snatching second place on the points table from the defending champions.
In fact, they could have had second place had they successfully converted a last-minute penalty but Willie le Roux opted to boot the ball into touch.
They may yet snatch that spot as their two remaining league matches are at home to Cardiff and the Dragons, while the Warriors face trips to Benetton and Leinster.
The top two places in the URC ensure hosting rights in the semifinal of the competition and the Bulls will fancy their chances of reaching the final for a third time in four years.
