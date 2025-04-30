Rugby

Former WP Rugby president Zelt Marais remains banned until 2034

30 April 2025 - 13:03
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais will remain on the game's sidelines.
Former Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais will remain on the game's sidelines.
Image: Shaun Roy

Former Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais will not be allowed to run for re-election — at least not for the next decade.

SA Rugby announced an independent appeal panel has upheld a disciplinary sanction of misconduct imposed on Marais.

He was suspended for 10 years from any and all positions in the South African Rugby Union (Saru) or any other rugby body and from any and all rugby activities for breaching the Saru code of conduct.

Marais, who was president at a time of much tumult for WP, had been charged with misconduct after statements made in communications to SA Rugby members and in public forums in 2022 and 2024.

The appeal panel’s 61-page finding held that the sanction imposed by the judicial officer was “well motivated, among other things for the gravity of the charges, that the acts of misconduct were ongoing, by a senior office bearer of a member union who was aware of his duties and responsibilities towards Saru”.

An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht

Stormers flyhalf has the ball on a string often reeling the impossible into the realm of his control
Sport
5 days ago

The panel said it and the judicial officer had taken into account “the total lack of remorse on the part of the appellant, which continued up to the appeal, his ongoing justification for his actions and in effect still claiming he was fully entitled to say what he had said on the basis that what had been stated was ‘the truth’.

There had been no apology for his conduct, and in particular no public apology for his public remarks. There was ongoing lack of remorse and every possibility that he would continue along this path unless sanctioned in the manner in which the judicial officer decided to sanction his conduct.”

As a result of the appeal panel’s finding, Marais is ineligible to hold any position in rugby until October 2034.

Western Province will hold its first election since 2018 on Wednesday evening, with Kevin Kiewitz, Ronald Bantom and Ruben Machelm the remaining candidates running for president.

READ MORE:

Wallabies coach Schmidt extends reign, Kiss confirmed as successor

New boss takes over after finishing contract at Reds, will oversee 2027 World Cup campaign on home soil.
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Your morale is down so the win was important’: Lions stick to simple script

Victory over Connacht at Ellis Park only lifts battling Gauteng side to 13th position.
Sport
3 days ago

Lions beat Connacht at Ellis Park to maintain faint URC quarterfinal hopes

This match was as drab as the autumn cloak that clung to Ellis Park like a needy octopus.
Sport
3 days ago

Dobson breaks down areas that need improving for Stormers

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Willemse and Hartzenberg among players back for Cape side.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Behind the scenes of Sundowns’ epic away goals win in Cairo Soccer
  2. Four key players who guided Liverpool to their second Premier League title Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to league after securing Champions ... Soccer
  4. Tendulkar, India greats hail ‘rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi Cricket
  5. Comeback king Elroy Gelant shatters 26-year-old SA marathon record Sport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries
What caused the Iberian power outage? | REUTERS