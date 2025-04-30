The panel said it and the judicial officer had taken into account “the total lack of remorse on the part of the appellant, which continued up to the appeal, his ongoing justification for his actions and in effect still claiming he was fully entitled to say what he had said on the basis that what had been stated was ‘the truth’.
“There had been no apology for his conduct, and in particular no public apology for his public remarks. There was ongoing lack of remorse and every possibility that he would continue along this path unless sanctioned in the manner in which the judicial officer decided to sanction his conduct.”
As a result of the appeal panel’s finding, Marais is ineligible to hold any position in rugby until October 2034.
Western Province will hold its first election since 2018 on Wednesday evening, with Kevin Kiewitz, Ronald Bantom and Ruben Machelm the remaining candidates running for president.
Former WP Rugby president Zelt Marais remains banned until 2034
Image: Shaun Roy
Former Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais will not be allowed to run for re-election — at least not for the next decade.
SA Rugby announced an independent appeal panel has upheld a disciplinary sanction of misconduct imposed on Marais.
He was suspended for 10 years from any and all positions in the South African Rugby Union (Saru) or any other rugby body and from any and all rugby activities for breaching the Saru code of conduct.
Marais, who was president at a time of much tumult for WP, had been charged with misconduct after statements made in communications to SA Rugby members and in public forums in 2022 and 2024.
The appeal panel’s 61-page finding held that the sanction imposed by the judicial officer was “well motivated, among other things for the gravity of the charges, that the acts of misconduct were ongoing, by a senior office bearer of a member union who was aware of his duties and responsibilities towards Saru”.
An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht
The panel said it and the judicial officer had taken into account “the total lack of remorse on the part of the appellant, which continued up to the appeal, his ongoing justification for his actions and in effect still claiming he was fully entitled to say what he had said on the basis that what had been stated was ‘the truth’.
“There had been no apology for his conduct, and in particular no public apology for his public remarks. There was ongoing lack of remorse and every possibility that he would continue along this path unless sanctioned in the manner in which the judicial officer decided to sanction his conduct.”
As a result of the appeal panel’s finding, Marais is ineligible to hold any position in rugby until October 2034.
Western Province will hold its first election since 2018 on Wednesday evening, with Kevin Kiewitz, Ronald Bantom and Ruben Machelm the remaining candidates running for president.
READ MORE:
Wallabies coach Schmidt extends reign, Kiss confirmed as successor
‘Your morale is down so the win was important’: Lions stick to simple script
Lions beat Connacht at Ellis Park to maintain faint URC quarterfinal hopes
Dobson breaks down areas that need improving for Stormers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos