Wallabies coach Schmidt extends reign, Kiss confirmed as successor

Former rugby league international Les Kiss will succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach but will not take charge until next year after the New Zealander agreed to extend his reign by another nine months, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

Schmidt's departure was originally scheduled for after the British & Irish Lions Test series in August but the former Ireland coach is now committed to staying on until July 2026.

Kiss, 60, will therefore take over the Wallabies on a two-year deal after finishing his third season as Queensland Reds coach with only 14 months to put his stamp on the Test side before the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

The first planned coaching transition for the Wallabies since Eddie Jones replaced Rod McQueen in 2001 should be eased by Kiss having worked as defence coach during Schmidt's highly successful spell in charge of Ireland.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Wallabies coach from next year,” Kiss said.