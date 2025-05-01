“Deon is a true warrior and still has a significant contribution to make for us next season, both on the field and in terms of his leadership.
'Brannas' is not done yet, playing career only on ice for now
Stormers expect Deon Fourie to return to action next season
'Brannas', or Deon Fourie as he is known to the wider public, is not done — his playing career is only on ice.
The Stormers announced stalwart utility forward Fourie has signed a one-year contract extension and will be available to play from the start of next season.
The leg injury Fourie suffered against Connacht last month gave rise to speculation that the 38-year-old's playing days may be numbered but the franchise is expecting him to make a full recovery and soldier on from the start of next season.
Fourie after all is an influential and valuable member of the squad.
He has chalked up 132 appearances for the Stormers which puts him fourth on the all-time list behind Brok Harris (170), Frans Malherbe (152) and Steven Kitshoff (138).
Director of rugby John Dobson said in a Stormers statement Fourie still has an important role to play and pointed to the player's determination to return to full fitness.
“Deon is a true warrior and still has a significant contribution to make for us next season, both on the field and in terms of his leadership.
“He is a remarkable player who has done so much for this team over the years and we know that he will give all he has in characteristic fashion when he returns next season,” said Dobson.
Fourie said that while missing the business-end of the current season will be frustrating, he is ready to empty the tank for the team he has served so well next season.
“Injuries are part of the game and luckily this one was not as severe as it could have been. I’ll get right behind the boys as they head towards the play-offs and then focus on recovery and making as big an impact as I can next season.
“Playing for this team means a lot to me and you can be sure that I’ll be giving all I can and making the most of every chance I get to pull that jersey on next season,” he said.
Fourie also made his mark at Test level representing the Springboks in 13 Tests.
His last famously came on against the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris.
