Blitzboks aiming for blockbuster finish to season, says coach Philip Snyman

It will be a tournament with no second chances, of clinical execution and an opportunity where the Springbok Sevens team can deliver a performance that will do their season justice.

This is the view of Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman ahead of the last HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament of the year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles this weekend.

South Africa will face Olympic champions France, Great Britain and HSBC SVNS league winners Argentina on Saturday night in Pool A of the tournament.

Fiji, Spain, Australia and New Zealand are in Pool B and the top two teams in each pool will contest the semifinals on Sunday.

“We can look back at the regular series where we had a mixed bag of results, but this effort here in Los Angeles will define the season,” said Snyman.