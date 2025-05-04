Blitzboks win three from three to book semifinal spot in LA

The Springbok Sevens team qualified for the playoffs of the HSBC Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles with victories over France, Great Britain and Argentina in their pool and will face New Zealand in the semifinals on Sunday.

South Africa won 19-10 against France, edged out Great Britain 12-7 and scored five tries against Argentina in a 29-21 victory on the first day of action at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Against Argentina, Ronald Brown struck first for a 7-0 scoreline, but two quick tries by the Pumas pushed them into the lead. Ryan Oosthuizen scored to level matters at the break, with Ricardo Duarttee converting both tries.

Three unanswered tries by the Blitzboks gave them an impressive 29-14 lead before a late try by Argentina saved them some blushes. The South Americans will face Spain in the other semifinal.