Bordeaux thrash injury-ravaged Toulouse to reach Champions Cup final

Union Bordeaux-Begles produced a commanding performance to end Toulouse’s two-year unbeaten run in the Champions Cup with a ruthless 35-18 victory at the Matmut Atlantique to reach the final for the first time on Sunday.

Bordeaux, who will face the Northampton Saints in the final at the Millennium Stadium, scored tries through Pete Samu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey (2), Pierre Bochaton and Ben Tameifuna, with the boot of Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu adding valuable points.

Six-time champions Toulouse scored with tries from Dimitri Delibes and Pierre-Louis Barassi, as well as points from the tee courtesy of Juan Cruz Mallia.

Toulouse were unbeaten since losing in the 2023 semifinals to Leinster but with Antoine Dupont, Blair Kinghorn, Thomas Ramos and Peato Mauvaka all injured, they suffered their first defeat against UBB in a knockout match.