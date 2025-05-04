Rugby

Siya Kolisi gives Junior Boks surprise pep talk ahead of Australia clash

04 May 2025 - 16:06
George Byron Rugby writer

Double World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has given the Junior Bok team a pep talk ahead of their Under-20 Rugby Championship clash with Australia in Gqeberha on Tuesday...

