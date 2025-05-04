‘We can take anyone on’: Saints buoyant after edging Leinster in epic semi

Brilliant Northampton were left buoyant after stunning Leinster 37-34 in a breathless Champions Cup semifinal on Saturday with a first-half Tommy Freeman hat-trick leaving the English champions one game away from their first European crown in 25 years.

The Saints, who have only won the competition once, played a perfect first half with Freeman and a try from the brilliant young flanker Henry Pollock giving them a 27-15 lead against a side who did not concede a point in the previous two rounds.

Leinster, heavy favourites and losing finalists in the last three years, had famously recovered from an even bigger halftime deficit the last time Northampton were in a final in 2011.

A comeback looked on again this time with tries from Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier before the hour.