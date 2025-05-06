Rugby

Australia stage stunning fightback to down Junior Boks

From 17-0 up after half time, South Africa left reeling after try spree from opponents

06 May 2025 - 19:05 By George Byron at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Junior Bok flank Batho Hlekani carries the ball against Australia U20 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday
Junior Bok flank Batho Hlekani carries the ball against Australia U20 at the Nelson Mandela Bay  Stadium on Tuesday
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Australia produced a stunning second-half fightback to beat a shell-shocked Junior Bok team 29-24 in a thrilling Under-20 Rugby Championship clash in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

When the Boks moved into a commanding 17-0 shortly after half time, they appeared to be in the driving seat against the Australians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The resolute Australians, however, had other ideas and moved through the gears, scoring four second-half tries to win their first game at the tournament after a draw against New Zealand in the opening round.

Australian fullback Sid Harvey put the game out of South Africa’s reach when he kicked a penalty in the 75th minute.

The Boks refused to lie down and burly loose forward Batho Hlekani gave his team a glimmer of hope with a late try in the 78th. However, it was too little, too late, and the Australians hung on to clinch a nail-biting win over their old rivals.

In Australia’s sensational revival, Eamon Doyle, Edwin Langi, Lapina Ata and Xavier Rubens all went over for tries to leave the Boks reeling.

Next up for the Boks is a showdown on Sunday against arch-rivals New Zealand, who trounced Argentina in the early game of Tuesday’s double header.

The Boks came flying out of the starting blocks in the first half and were rewarded for their dominance when loose forward Xola Nyali powered his way over the Australian line.

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo slotted the conversion to put South Africa ahead 7-0 after two minutes, thanks to an energetic start that left Australia on the back foot.

After the frenetic early action, the game lost momentum with both teams struggling with their accuracy and handling.

The game burst back into life in the 28th minute when Bok speedster Siya Ndlozi pounced on an Australian error to score a breakaway try against the run of play.

Australia were under pressure in the 34th minute when they were reduced to 14 men after Argentinian referee Thomas Bartazza yellow-carded prop Trevor King for repeated scrum infringements.

Siya Kolisi gives Junior Boks surprise pep talk ahead of Australia clash

South Africa kicked off their U-20 Rugby Championship challenge with a hard-fought 36-25 win over Argentina.
Sport
2 days ago

The Junior Boks threatened to score a third try just before half time but a promising attack ended after a handling error close to the Australian try line.

Shortly afterwards, a bustling Nyali thought he had a second try, but it was disallowed because of a line-out obstruction.

Two minutes after the break the Boks extended their lead to 17-0 when Moyo kicked a penalty to give his team extra breathing space.

Australia were gaining momentum and scored a try in the 46th when lock Doyle burst through the Bok defence after a line-out maul.

In the first game of the day, New Zealand crushed Argentina 75-21 after they were held to a dramatic draw by Australia in their opening game last week.

Thanks to a dominant all-round display, the New Zealanders outscored their opponents by 11 tries to three in a lopsided encounter.

Scorers

  • South Africa 24 — Tries: Xola Nyali, Siya Ndlozi, Batho Hlekani. Conversions: Vusi Moyo (2), Kyle Smith. Penalty: Moyo.
  • Australia 29 — Tries: Eamon Doyle, Edwin Langi, Lapina Ata, Xavier Rubens. Conversions: Sid Harvey (3). Penalty: Harvey.
  • New Zealand 75 — Tries: Maloni Kunawave (2), Mosese Basson (2), Josh Tengblad, Caleb Woodley, Eli Oudenryn, Taminao Ahloo, David Lewai (2), Taniela Maisiri. Conversions: Will Cole (8), Rico Simpson (2).
  • Argentina 21: Tries: Martiniano Arrieta, Nicolas Cambiasso, Juan Carreras. Conversions: Arrieta (3).
  • The Herald

The Herald

READ MORE

Junior Boks revving up for Oz showdown

Still work to be done on set piece and line-out, says coach Foote after win over Argentina.
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks’ true colours glittered in LA, says coach Snyman

‘We had good parts and bad parts to our season, but this weekend we got it all together.’
Sport
6 hours ago

Brilliant Blitzboks crowned kings of Los Angeles

After semifinal win against New Zealand, South Africans keep 100% record in final against Spain.
Sport
1 day ago

Bordeaux thrash injury-ravaged Toulouse to reach Champions Cup final

‘We’re so happy to qualify in front of our fans as we’ve been through very tough moments.’
Sport
2 days ago

‘We can take anyone on’: Saints buoyant after edging Leinster in epic semi

‘They said Leinster by 30, but look here we are,’ says man of the match Tommy Freeman.
Sport
2 days ago

MARK KEOHANE | Feinberg-Mngomezulu just has it, and thank the gods South Africa has him

Feinberg-Mngomezulu mentally plays rugby in super slow motion and understands space well
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Riveiro on why he fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  3. Open Tickets’ system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets Soccer
  4. Bafana go down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier Soccer
  5. ‘Don’t provoke me’: Nabi reacts angrily, asked if he is still right coach for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...
Along the India-Pakistan border, residents prepare for what's to come | REUTERS