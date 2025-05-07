Farrell to reveal Lions squad for Australia on Thursday

Andy Farrell will provide answers to some of the most widely discussed questions in rugby on Thursday when he reveals his British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia.

Has extraordinary 20-year-old England flanker Henry Pollock done enough to force his way into the hyper-competitive back-row mix?

Will Marcus Smith's versatility be enough to earn a slot when there are half a dozen fullbacks and flyhalves — including Farrell's son Owen — now seemingly ahead of him?

Will Ireland's Caelan Doris be fit to travel, and if not does Maro Itoje assume the captain's role? How many Welsh players will travel on the back of their appalling run of 17 successive defeats?

Farrell is on sabbatical from his role as Ireland coach and, with his assistants showing something of a green tint, that nation is likely to have the most representatives in the party on the back of their dominant form in recent years.