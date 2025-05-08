England’s Maro Itoje named British and Irish Lions captain

England's Maro Itoje will captain the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia after being appointed by head coach Andy Farrell on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Saracens lock becomes the first Black player to captain the Lions and only the third Englishman in 89 years to be appointed leader of the touring side.

One of the few sure Test starters, Itoje will be embarking on his third Lions tour after being selected as the youngest player in New Zealand in 2017 and playing a standout role in South Africa in 2021.

Appointed England captain in place of Jamie George in January, Itoje led his country to second place in this year's Six Nations Championship with four wins in a row.

The Lions have a game against Argentina in Dublin on June 20. They will have five tour games before the first Test in Brisbane on July 19. The second and third tests are on July 26 and August 2.