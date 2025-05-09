Rugby

Stormers coach Dobson praises centurion Willemse, departing Harris

09 May 2025 - 15:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stormers coach John Dobson says Damian Willemse has shown he is a one-of-a-kind talent.
Stormers coach John Dobson says Damian Willemse has shown he is a one-of-a-kind talent. 
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)

Stormers coach John Dobson says Springbok utility back Damian Willemse does not get the recognition he deserves for what he brings to the team. 

Willemse will play his 100th game for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship encounter with the Dragons at DHL Stadium on Saturday. 

He will become the 11th player to reach the milestone and is one of the youngest players do to so at 27. 

Focus will not only be on Willemse as the match against the Welsh side will also be an opportunity for Stormers fans to bid farewell to prop Brok Harris, who is ending his career with more caps than any other player at the franchise. 

“Damian and Brok embody what it means to be a DHL Stormer, though they could not be more different. They are special players and wonderful people who have given so much to the team, so it will be fantastic to recognise that on Saturday,” said Dobson.  

He said Willemse has shown he is a one-of-a-kind talent. 

Investigation under way into death of NWU student from rugby injury

North-West University says an investigation has been launched into the death of 20-year-old student and rugby player Vilano Saunders.
Sport
1 day ago

“I don’t think Damian always gets the recognition he deserves for what he brings to our team. This is someone who has proven himself at the highest level and would walk into any team in the world. 

“You will not find a more professional player, but what stands out is his commitment and loyalty. It means so much for him to represent the team and our supporters, so this is a big moment in the career of one of our greatest players,” he said. 

In team news, Willemse will link up with Wandisile Simelane in the midfield, with Ben Loader on the wing in the only other change to the starting backline. 

Up front, loosehead prop Vernon Matongo makes his first start and is joined in the front row by Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba, while young tighthead Zachary Porthen is set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.  

Dobson said it will be important for his team to continue building momentum with the play-offs two rounds away. 

England’s Maro Itoje named British and Irish Lions captain

The lock, one of the few sure Test starters, will be embarking on his third Lions tour.
Sport
22 hours ago

“We were happy with the performance in our last match against Benetton, but we cannot take a backwards step. We want to keep building and adding to our game so we are ready for whatever gets thrown at us in the knock-out phase of the competition.”  

Before the Stormers take on the Dragons, the Sharks will be looking for continuity when meet the Ospreys at Kings Park on Friday night (7pm). 

Head coach John Plumtree has largely stuck with the team that defeated Ulster 22-19 in Belfast two weeks ago as he made three changes to his side for the match. 

There’s only one change to the pack with Dian Bleuler coming in for ill Ox Nche at loosehead prop, while Siya Masuku replaces Jordan Hendrikse at flyhalf and Jurenzo Julius takes over from Lukhanyo Am at outside centre. 

After two vital overseas wins in successive weekends, the Sharks are in fourth place on the log, seven ahead of Cardiff who face the rampant Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.  

READ MORE:

Junior Springboks must step up for decisive All Blacks battle

SA have it all to do to lift Under-20 Rugby Championship trophy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

MARK KEOHANE | Green flecks the Red Wave as South African talent buttresses Lions Down Under

Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe will add to the British & Irish Lions for the hotly anticipated July tour in Australia
Sport
11 hours ago

Farrell to reveal Lions squad for Australia on Thursday

Has extraordinary England flanker Henry Pollock done enough to force his way into the hyper-competitive back-row mix?
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans vow to 'invade' Moses Mabhida Stadium — even without tickets Soccer
  2. Nedbank final tickets sold out, thousands to be refunded amid chaos Soccer
  3. Pirates’ big wins this season give them swagger for final against Chiefs: Xoki Soccer
  4. India considers suspending IPL cricket tournament, source says Cricket
  5. Kaze defends Chiefs coach Nabi, Shabalala after tough criticisms Soccer

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)