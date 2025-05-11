Rugby

Lions downed at home by Scarlets

11 May 2025 - 18:28 By Sports Staff
Loan Lloyd of Llanelli Scarlets evades a tackle in their United Rugby Championship win against the Lions and Scarlets at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets left the Lions rooted in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship inflicting a 32-19 defeat on the Gauteng side at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Saturday night's results had already confirmed the Lions' fading chances of reaching the playoffs were no more.

The Lions, outscored three tries to one, could not recover from going 14-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes. 

The defeat was the Lions' 10th in 17 URC matches this season.

Scorers

Lions — Tries: Nicoe Steyn, Richard Kriel (2). Conversions: Kade Wolhuter, Lubabalo Dobela

Scarlets — Tries: Blair Murray (2), Taine Plumtree, Johnny Williams. Conversions: Sam Costelow (3). Penalties: Costelow (2)

