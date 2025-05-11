Lions downed at home by Scarlets

Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets left the Lions rooted in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship inflicting a 32-19 defeat on the Gauteng side at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Saturday night's results had already confirmed the Lions' fading chances of reaching the playoffs were no more.

The Lions, outscored three tries to one, could not recover from going 14-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes.

The defeat was the Lions' 10th in 17 URC matches this season.