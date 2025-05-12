Former Lions coach McGeechan diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former Scotland and British & Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Scot said in an interview published on Sunday.

McGeechan, 78, made 32 appearances for Scotland and played for the Lions on the 1974 and 1977 tours. He has been a member of the Lions coaching staff on six different tours, four as head coach.

“I have prostate cancer. I have just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy. I feel all right, really, just a bit more tired,” McGeechan told the Daily Telegraph in the interview.