Former Lions coach McGeechan diagnosed with prostate cancer
Scot, a Lions head coach on four different tours, reveals illness in Telegraph interview
Former Scotland and British & Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Scot said in an interview published on Sunday.
McGeechan, 78, made 32 appearances for Scotland and played for the Lions on the 1974 and 1977 tours. He has been a member of the Lions coaching staff on six different tours, four as head coach.
“I have prostate cancer. I have just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy. I feel all right, really, just a bit more tired,” McGeechan told the Daily Telegraph in the interview.
“I always sleep well anyway so it has probably just added to it. I have to wait six weeks then have scans and a review of how effective the treatment has been.”
McGeechan has been consultant director of rugby at Championship club Doncaster Knights since 2024.
“I have told the players here before the treatment started because there would be times when I would not be around for meetings or on the training field with them,” he added.
“The players have asked me how it is going and have been very good.”
Reuters