Rugby

SA’s three URC quarterfinalists look for winning momentum in last pool round

Bulls, Sharks and Stormers have eye in the playoffs, Lions seek positive end

15 May 2025 - 17:42 By Sports Staff
Diego Appollis during a Sharks training session at Kings Park on Tuesday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

South Africa’s three United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinalists — the Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers — will have their sights set on building winning momentum as the curtain drops on the pool stages this weekend

The Lions will look to wrap up their campaign on a high note.

The Bulls will be guaranteed a second-place finish if they don’t lose their final pool match against the Dragons at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, but they will be fully aware they need to maintain winning momentum with a home quarterfinal already lined up.

The Sharks, who meet Llanelli Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday, will do everything in their power to leap into third place above the Glasgow Warriors, who face off against log leaders Leinster.

The Stormers, who meet Cardiff Rugby at Cape Town Stadium, will be determined to hold onto fifth place standing for an easier route to the grand final.

The Cape side enter their match overwhelming favourites with home ground advantage and three successive victories in the competition to their name, plus they will be high on confidence after securing their quarterfinal spot last weekend.

Coach John Dobson's team will also draw inspiration from the Welsh outfit having only won three away games this season. The Stormers, though, will be careful not to underestimate their ninth-placed opposition who still have one last shot of sneaking into the playoffs.

Seventh and eighth-placed Benetton and Munster battle it out against one another and the 10th-placed Edinburgh could also still make the top eight of they beat Ulster and a few other results go their way.

The Stormers have won only one more match than Cardiff this season, but they will bank on their better attacking and defensive record to carry them through to a 10th victory in the competition.

The Bulls enter their clash against the last-placed Dragons with the odds stacked heavily in their favour coming off six consecutive URC wins and one defeat at Loftus this season.

With 167 more points scored than the Dragons and 236 fewer points conceded in their 17 matches, they will have all the confidence they need to come away with their 14th victory to build their confidence for the quarters.

The men from Pretoria will, however, be cognisant that the Stormers had to work hard for their victory against the Welsh outfit last week.

The Lions will have all the makings of a desperate team aiming to finish their season on a positive note against the Ospreys at Ellis Park after suffering four defeats in their last five URC outings, the last of which Saturday's 32-19 defeat against the Scarlets.

In Durban, the Sharks will have all the motivation they need emerge victorious against the sixth-placed Scarlets, but they will be wary that the visitors come off a morale-boosting victory against the Lions. They also went down by fewer than seven points in four of their five away games to add to a draw, which could pave the way for a mighty battle.

SA franchise's URC fixtures

Friday:

  • Stormers v Cardiff Rugby (7pm)

Saturday:

  • Bulls v Dragons (3pm)
  • Lions v Ospreys (5.15pm)
  • Sharks v Llanelli Scarlets (7.30pm)

SA Rugby media

