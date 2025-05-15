SA’s three URC quarterfinalists look for winning momentum in last pool round

South Africa’s three United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinalists — the Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers — will have their sights set on building winning momentum as the curtain drops on the pool stages this weekend

The Lions will look to wrap up their campaign on a high note.

The Bulls will be guaranteed a second-place finish if they don’t lose their final pool match against the Dragons at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, but they will be fully aware they need to maintain winning momentum with a home quarterfinal already lined up.

The Sharks, who meet Llanelli Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday, will do everything in their power to leap into third place above the Glasgow Warriors, who face off against log leaders Leinster.

The Stormers, who meet Cardiff Rugby at Cape Town Stadium, will be determined to hold onto fifth place standing for an easier route to the grand final.