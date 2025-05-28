Etzebeth’s return after concussion concerns a boost for Sharks, Boks

Forward Eben Etzebeth's return from injury comes at the perfect time for club and country with the Sharks competing in this weekend’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinals and the Springboks embarking on a programme of 13 Tests this year.

Etzebeth played his first full match in five months when the Sharks beat Scarlets two weeks ago to secure a top-four place in the URC regular season standings and a home game against Munster in the last eight in Durban on Saturday.

There had been concerns about the 33-year-old’s playing future when he was ruled out after suffering concussion in a win over Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup in early December.