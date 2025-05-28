Rugby

Etzebeth’s return after concussion concerns a boost for Sharks, Boks

‘It was good to get that first 80 minutes against Scarlets under the belt’

28 May 2025 - 11:40 By Mark Gleeson
Eben Etzebeth trains for the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Forward Eben Etzebeth's return from injury comes at the perfect time for club and country with the Sharks competing in this weekend’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinals and the Springboks embarking on a programme of 13 Tests this year.

Etzebeth played his first full match in five months when the Sharks beat Scarlets two weeks ago to secure a top-four place in the URC regular season standings and a home game against Munster in the last eight in Durban on Saturday.

There had been concerns about the 33-year-old’s playing future when he was ruled out after suffering concussion in a win over Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup in early December.

However, South Africa’s most-capped international said his body was rested and fresh.

“It was obviously frustrating with the concussion,” he said in the build-up to the clash against Munster.

“There’s not really a timeline on it, it’s all about your symptoms and how you respond to certain treatments. So I’d think, ‘Maybe I’ll be back in a week’s time’, and then it’s a bit longer.”

“And then I picked up a hamstring [injury] and had to sit out a bit more.”

MARK KEOHANE | Expecting to watch Boks for free is absurd — in fact we’re lucky ticket prices aren’t higher

You wouldn’t be able to get a ticket for R800 to watch the Springboks live overseas. Why then the outrage at R800 for a Bok Test at home?
Sport
10 hours ago

That injury came at a training camp with the Springboks and meant Etzebeth only made a return in mid-April with a handful of substitute appearances.

There was more concern when a knock to his knee saw him go off after 28 minutes against the Ospreys at the start of the month but he made a quick recovery to play a full game on May 17.

“It was good to get that first 80 minutes against Scarlets under the belt,” he added.

“It’s good when you play 20 here or 60 there, but when you finally get a full game, you really feel like you’re back in the mix.”

His return will come as a boost to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who plans to use matches in July against Italy and Georgia to blood younger players alongside the likes of double World Cup winner Etzebeth.

Reuters

