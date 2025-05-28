Rugby

Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child

28 May 2025 - 07:13
Singer Anlia and her husband, rugby player Eben Etzebeth.
Singer Anlia and her husband, rugby player Eben Etzebeth.
Image: Supplied

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post captioned: "Baby Etzebeth number two on the way. Can't wait to welcome our little wildflower girl."

The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and were married in February 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2024.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Anlia said her connection with Eben was instant when they met.

“We clicked right away. We were also at a nice age where both of us knew what we wanted in a relationship. We spoke on the phone for hours."

She said she put her singing and acting career on hold to build a family.

“I became pregnant soon after we got married so I took my career a bit easy. I decided I wanted to put family first and being a mom first, raising my girl. I love being a mom and I love being a wife to Eben and supporting him."

