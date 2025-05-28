Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Anlia said her connection with Eben was instant when they met.
“We clicked right away. We were also at a nice age where both of us knew what we wanted in a relationship. We spoke on the phone for hours."
She said she put her singing and acting career on hold to build a family.
“I became pregnant soon after we got married so I took my career a bit easy. I decided I wanted to put family first and being a mom first, raising my girl. I love being a mom and I love being a wife to Eben and supporting him."
Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child
Image: Supplied
Springbok star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia are expecting their second child.
The couple shared the news in an Instagram post captioned: "Baby Etzebeth number two on the way. Can't wait to welcome our little wildflower girl."
The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and were married in February 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2024.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Anlia said her connection with Eben was instant when they met.
“We clicked right away. We were also at a nice age where both of us knew what we wanted in a relationship. We spoke on the phone for hours."
She said she put her singing and acting career on hold to build a family.
“I became pregnant soon after we got married so I took my career a bit easy. I decided I wanted to put family first and being a mom first, raising my girl. I love being a mom and I love being a wife to Eben and supporting him."
READ MORE:
Anlia Etzebeth on being a WAG, balancing family, career and love
Eben and Anlia Etzebeth celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary
WATCH | Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, celebrate their first anniversary
#BabyOnBoard | Eben and Anlia Etzebeth welcome their bundle of joy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos