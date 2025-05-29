Moment of truth for three SA teams in URC quarterfinals

South Africa’s three United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinalists face their biggest task of the season as they line up against top opposition this weekend.

The Stormers arguably face the toughest task of them all as they travel to Scotland to face the defending champions, Glasgow Warriors, on Friday. The Bulls and Sharks will have the luxury of home ground advantage against Edinburgh in Pretoria and Munster in Durban.

With the playoff stages wrapped up, there will be no room for error as all three teams eye semifinal places.

The Bulls, runners up in 2022 and 2024, will secure themselves a home semifinal if they emerge victorious, which will fuel their motivation immensely as they cast an eye further ahead as they attempt to reach the Grand Final for the second season in a row.

The Stormers will have unfinished business in their clash against the Warriors after suffering a defeat against them at Cape Town Stadium in the league stages — their third straight loss against the Scottish team, with the Cape side having last managed to win this encounter in 2022.