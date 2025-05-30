Glasgow Warriors thump sloppy Stormers to book URC semifinal place

Defending champions Glasgow Warriors produced a strong performance to beat the Stormers 36-18 their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors scored five tries from Rory Darge, Kyle Rowe (twice), Henco Venter and George Horne to book a place in the semifinal while Seabelo Senatla crossed the white line for the visitors twice.

Franco Smith’s side showed class in front of their supporters as they put the dismal Stormers who never got going in the match with poor defence and handling errors.