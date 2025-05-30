Glasgow Warriors thump sloppy Stormers to book URC semifinal place
Defending champions Glasgow Warriors produced a strong performance to beat the Stormers 36-18 their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.
The Warriors scored five tries from Rory Darge, Kyle Rowe (twice), Henco Venter and George Horne to book a place in the semifinal while Seabelo Senatla crossed the white line for the visitors twice.
Franco Smith’s side showed class in front of their supporters as they put the dismal Stormers who never got going in the match with poor defence and handling errors.
Our season ends against the defending champs in Glasgow. #GLAvSTO #iamastormer @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/pfKppJPeoM— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 30, 2025
The quarterfinal show continues on Saturday with the Bulls hosting Edinburgh at Loftus (1.30pm) and that match of followed by contest between Leinster and in-form Scarlets.
The final match of the quarterfinal stage sees Springboks-laden Sharks host Munster at what is expected to be an hostile atmosphere at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.