The defeat left Dobson saying farewell to several players on a low note. Joseph Dweba, Herschel Jantjies and Ben Loader have played their last game for the Stormers before leaving the franchise.
“It’s sitting tough in the throat,” he said. “We didn’t think we were not going to be playing next week.
Stormers bullied by physical Glasgow, says Dobson
‘To get so well beaten is disappointing and it was probably our worst game of the season’
Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty
The Stormers were bullied when they crashed to a heavy 36-18 defeat against Glasgow Warriors in a United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash, coach John Dobson said.
In the aftermath of a devastating loss at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, a perplexed Dobson said he did not know how his team would be able to fix their inability to dominate the gain line.
The victory kept Glasgow’s hopes of lifting back-to-back URC titles alive after they beat the Bulls 21-16 in the 2024 final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“We were bullied physically, everything went wrong, and they put us under pressure,” Dobson said.
“To get so well beaten is disappointing and it was probably our worst game of the season. Things such as the line-outs and technical stuff we can fix and we also lost the technical battle and we can work on that.
The defeat left Dobson saying farewell to several players on a low note. Joseph Dweba, Herschel Jantjies and Ben Loader have played their last game for the Stormers before leaving the franchise.
“It’s sitting tough in the throat,” he said. “We didn’t think we were not going to be playing next week.
“The guys are distraught and it’s not the way I want to say goodbye to these guys who have put a lot in. In our heart of hearts we believed we’d be playing next week.
“After the last try, in the last half an hour, we were playing poorly and they put us under a lot of pressure.
“We weren’t getting any yardage in our carry and [made] a plethora of mistakes. Huge credit to Glasgow for their defence and their ability with ball in hand. If we’re going to kick as inaccurately as we kicked tonight [on Friday], with their attack they will punish us.
“We’d been going 90% line-outs for the past four games, then suddenly dropped in the 70s; dropped down to giving away 17 line breaks; dropped down to 65% tackle completion, which is a credit to Glasgow [in] how they attacked.
Jake White doesn’t want past URC knockout failures to burden Bulls in semi
“We kept our worst performance, probably in a few years, for a knockout game, which is disappointing.”
Warriors head coach Franco Smith said they “were a bit off it at the end of the regular season but I’m glad we could bounce back in the quarterfinal”.
“We speak the whole season about the quality of the competition and the quality of the sides. There was no easy game — always tough.
“Rory Darge played well; Henco Venter and Tom Jordan were also excellent against the Stormers.
“It’s good to have played on Friday night. We get to wait and see and whatever comes our way, we will make sure we recover well.
“The boys have learnt and adapted. They work hard and believe in what we do.”
The Herald
