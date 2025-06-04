“I was hopeful it wouldn’t get to that, because during the first half of extra time, we dominated territory and possession, but didn’t take the opportunities. I was a little frustrated, and as I said, it shouldn’t have come down to placekicking.
Sharks skipper Eben Etzebeth thanked his goal-kickers for keeping cool heads when the pressure was on.
Sharks come up for air before Loftus semifinal battle
After a gruelling clash against Munster in Durban, Plumtree’s men adjust training regimen for showdown against Bulls
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Drained after an energy-sapping win over Munster, the Sharks are planning to adjust their training schedule to draw breath before Saturday’s semifinal battle against the Bulls, coach John Plumtree said.
The Sharks and Irish powerhouses Munster were level at 24-all at the end of normal time after a titanic United Rugby Championship quarterfinal tussle in Durban.
Then, after 20 minutes of extra time, the teams remained deadlocked and a tiebreaker kickoff was required to decide the winner.
Leinster will face the Glasgow Warriors in Saturday’s first semifinal at Lansdowne Road in Dublin (3.45pm), after they defeated the Scarlets 33-21 in the other quarterfinal. The Loftus Versfeld clash, which is expected to attract a capacity 52,000 crowd, kicks off at 6.15pm.
“Even in my long career, I’ve never seen anything like that game against Munster,” Plumtree said. “I’m exhausted. That was a tough 100-plus minutes.
“We will get the group together and see how everybody is doing. We might have to adjust our programme a little.
“I’m just glad we had those boys on the pitch kicking for goal: the Hendrikse brothers [Jordan and Jaden] and Bradley Davids, who came off the bench. The plan was to get Bradley on and sub Makazole Mapimpi. JP Pietersen was in the coaching box and was confident that Brad was going to do the job.
“It was a little frustrating it came down to that. It was never a plan we as coaches discussed during the week, but Neil Powell [Sharks director of rugby] had a pitch plan and knew which side the boys would be more comfortable on. And everyone was pretty calm in the coaching box.
“I was hopeful it wouldn’t get to that, because during the first half of extra time, we dominated territory and possession, but didn’t take the opportunities. I was a little frustrated, and as I said, it shouldn’t have come down to placekicking.
“However, there were a lot of tired bodies, and I am proud of how everyone kept calm and trusted the plan.
“Though we were calm in the change rooms — we’ve been in that spot the last few weeks — we needed to tidy up a few things. The main issue was that when we got momentum, we played too deep. In the second half, we started playing a little flatter and were a bit more dangerous.
“I thought we were the best attacking team out there, even if we didn’t take all our opportunities. So it puts us in good stead for next week.”
Sharks skipper Eben Etzebeth thanked his goal-kickers for keeping cool heads when the pressure was on.
“I thought it would be over before the 100 minutes,” he said. “And then going to goal kicks. I don’t know how those guys felt.
“Having to take those kicks must be very stressful. Thank goodness, we won that lottery.”
Davids said he spent extra hours training to perfect his kicking drill.
“We kick a lot against each other to see — if Jordan gets injured — who will take over,” he said. “We always challenge each other to see who’s kicking the best in training. Luckily, it came off tonight.
“My girlfriend gets fed up with me because I always want to do extra kicks after training. She brings her work along to the side of the field.
“Credit to her for coming along and watching me kick. We actually do a shot clock and kick under pressure and fatigue.”
