Rugby

Feinberg-Mngomezulu named SA’s URC Player of the Season

Seven South Africans make Elite XV, Hanekom wins young player, Fourie gets Try of the Season

05 June 2025 - 12:52 By Sports Staff
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers during a United Rugby Championship match against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium on April 19.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok and Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added to his SA Rugby Young Player of the Year award for 2024 by being crowned South Africa's United Rugby Championship Player of the Season for 2024-25.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is one of four South African players who won URC awards this season, with Cameron Hanekom, Deon Fourie and Ruben van Heerden also featuring among the winners.

The Sharks were also rewarded for their innovative approach to the match-day experience.

The talented 23-year-old went up against two of his Springbok teammates, the Bulls' duo of Hanekom and Wilco Louw, for the prestigious South African award. His sublime form for the Stormers, in which he dictated play with class and played a major role in the team’s goal-kicking, saw him grab the title.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu follows in the footsteps of former Lions utility back Sanele Nohamba — now plying his trade in Japan — and Stormers teammates Evan Roos and Manie Libbok, who won the award in the last three seasons.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander praised the emerging star’s outstanding season.

“Sacha is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in the country. His ability to deliver quality performances consistently is a testament to the excellent player he is,” he said.

“He lit up the field this season and made a huge contribution to his team’s success on attack, scoring in every possible way.”

Alexander also extended his best wishes to the Bulls and Sharks, who clash in a blockbuster semifinal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Hanekom was named Next-Gen Player of the Season. The prestigious award was voted for by members of the media across all five URC nations.

The award, recognising young talent, is open to players who were aged 23 or under and had earned no more than five international caps at the start of the 2024-25 season. They must also have played at least nine games in the URC season.

Hanekom has been a key player for the Bulls, helping them finish second on the regular season table.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Hanekom and Louw have also been included in the season’s Elite XV, which was also determined by a media vote from players that have made at least nine appearances.

Joining them are Springbok teammates André Esterhuizen (the Sharks), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), and RG Snyman (Leinster), while former Cheetahs hooker Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets also made the selection.

Rassie Erasmus names exciting Springbok squad

Nine uncapped players in squad that includes 31 players wo have done duty at the Rugby World Cup.
Sport
3 hours ago

Fourie’s stunning score for the Stormers against Scarlets was voted Try of the Season powered by URC.tv. The experienced Springbok forward got on the end of a sensational team effort, jam-packed full of offloads, dummies and sizzling footwork. There were 10 tries nominated.

Earlier in the week, Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden was named as the recipient of the Tackle Machine Award, given to the player who boasts the best tackle success rate among those who have attempted 150 or more over the course of the campaign.

Van Heerden made 171 tackles at a success rate of 98%. He edged Glasgow Warriors forward Rory Darge (160 tackles at 97%), with Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi in third place (157 at 96.82%).

The Sharks won the Innovation Award for SharksFest. Determined by a selection panel, clubs were rewarded for innovation by developing the game through digital fan engagement, match-day experience, and social purpose.

URC Elite XV

  • 15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby)
  • 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)
  • 13. Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)
  • 12. André Esterhuizen (Sharks)
  • 11. Blair Murray (Scarlets)
  • 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)
  • 9. Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)
  • 8. Cameron Hanekom (Bulls)
  • 7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)
  • 6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)
  • 4. RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)
  • 3. Wilco Louw (Bulls)
  • 2. Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)
  • 1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls)

SA Rugby Communications

