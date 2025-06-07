Rugby

Leinster reach URC final with 37-19 win over Glasgow

07 June 2025 - 18:31 By Reuters
Jamie Osborne of Leinster celebrates with teammates Jamison Gibson-Park, left, and Joe McCarthy after scoring their side's fifth try during the United Rugby Championship semi-final match against Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
Jamie Osborne of Leinster celebrates with teammates Jamison Gibson-Park, left, and Joe McCarthy after scoring their side's fifth try during the United Rugby Championship semi-final match against Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Leinster eased into the United Rugby Championship final as hooker Dan Sheehan and fullback Jamie Osborne scored two tries each in a 37-19 semifinal victory over defending champions Glasgow Warriors in Dublin on Saturday.

The Irish side will face either the Bulls or the Sharks in the final at the same venue on June 14. The South African sides play in the second semifinal later on Saturday.

Leinster led from early on as Sheehan crossed for the first score and they raced into a 25-5 halftime lead against their outmuscled opponents. Replacement flyhalf Ciaran Frawley and prop Tom Clarkson also crossed for tries.

The only negative for coach Leo Cullen will have been the form off the tee of number 10 Sam Prendergast, who missed several simple kicks at goal. It did not matter this week but could be a deciding factor in the final.

