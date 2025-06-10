Rugby

Strong Junior Bok squad named for U-20 world champs in Italy

Riley Norton will captain side containing five players who will play in their second U-20 world champs

10 June 2025 - 13:32 By Sports Staff
Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote and captain Riley Norton during the U-20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha in May.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Junior Springboks head coach Kevin Foote has included five players who will feature in their second World Rugby U-20 Championship in Italy, with lock Riley Norton retained as captain for the tournament from June 29 to July 19.

Prop Phiwayinkosi Kubheka and flyhalf Ian van der Merwe have not played for the South Africa U-20s, while lock Jaco Grobbelaar, No 8 Stephanus Linde and outside back Jaco Williams are back in the squad after missing last month's U-20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha.

Kubheka played for the SA U-18s last year and Van der Merwe in 2023, while Linde toured with the Junior Boks in Georgia earlier this year before he picked up an injury that ruled him out of the Rugby Championship. Grobbelaar and Williams were involved with the United Rugby Championship squads for the Bulls and Sharks.

Grobbelaar is one of the five players returning for a second World Rugby Championship stint, with utility forward Bathobele Hlekani, prop Herman Lubbe, loose forward Wandile Mlaba and scrumhalf Haashim Pead.

Six players who are still U-19 have been included, which bodes well for next season. They are Kubheka and his fellow prop Oliver Reid, Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Norton (lock), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) and Cheswill Jooste (outside back).

Foote said the final selection was a difficult task and he and the coaching staff are pleased with the final squad.

“The boys have all been superb in their attitude and application and most of the group have been together since November last year, when the SA U-19 Academy programme kicked off in Stellenbosch,” he said.

“I thank every player who has been part of the training groups for their amazing effort. The schools and provincial unions also deserve a huge amount of credit for the way in which they have prepared our players.

U20 Rugby Championship staying in Gqeberha for the next three years

‘This is the bread basket of SA Rugby, and we want a strong Eastern Cape,’ says Mark Alexander.
Sport
3 weeks ago

“The provincial unions must be commended for their excellent co-operation during the numerous training camps, our successful tour to Georgia and the Rugby Championship.”

The training squad of 37 players were reduced to the official squad size of 30.

The squad continues with its preparations in Stellenbosch until its departure for Italy on June 24. The Junior Boks open their campaign against Australia in Calvisano on June 29, take on England in Rovigo on July 4 and their final pool fixture is against Scotland, also in Calvisano, on July 9.

Junior Springboks squad

  • Props: Jean Erasmus (Bulls), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (Western Province), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Oliver Reid (Western Province)
  • Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Jaundré Schoeman (Bulls)
  • Locks: Jaco Grobbelaar (Bulls), Riley Norton (captain, Western Province), JJ Theron (Bulls), Morné Venter (Lions)
  • Loose forwards: Thando Biyela (Lions), Bathobele Hlekani (Sharks), Wandile Mlaba (Western Province), Xola Nyali (Western Province), Matt Romao (Sharks), Stephanus Linde (Cheetahs)
  • Scrumhalves: Ceano Everson (Sharks), Haashim Pead (Lions), Erich Visser (Cheetahs)
  • Flyhalves: Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Ian van der Merwe (Bulls)
  • Centres: Albie Bester (Sharks), Gino Cupido (Western Province), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls), Dominic Malgas (Western Province)
  • Outside backs: Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Gilermo Mentoe (Lions), Siya Ndlozi (Western Province), Jaco Williams (Sharks)

South Africa’s Pool A fixtures

  • June 29: Junior Boks vs Australia U-20, Stadio San Michele, Calvisano
  • July 4: Junior Boks vs England U-20, Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo
  • July 9: Junior Boks vs Scotland U-20, June Stadio San Michele, Calvisano
  • July 14: Semifinals, Verona and Viadana
  • July 19: Final and ranking matches, Calvisano and Rovigo

SA Rugby media

