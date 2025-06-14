Titanic clash expected as blue bloods of SA and Ireland meet in URC final

The blue bloods of Ireland and South Africa collide in the United Rugby Championship's red letter day in Dublin on Saturday with the spectre of defeat for both too ghastly to contemplate.

Both Leinster and the Blue Bulls have suffered the blues in play-off matches over the past few seasons which has served to ramp up prematch chat about which team is under more pressure to lift the trophy.

In that regard hosts Leinster will go into the final feeling the weight of expectation more acutely.

This is their first URC final, which is only surprising until you consider they've had divided loyalties across this competition and the Champions Cup.

They have fluffed their lines in the matches that matter across both competitions over the last few years but they go into this final more unfettered.

Since their Champions Cup semifinal defeat to Northampton Saints they have had Saturday's final in their cross hairs.