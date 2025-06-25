“It’s definitely a different challenge to what we normally would have. The Barbarians have always knocked over a lot of great sides over the years, so for us around that challenge it’s massive, so exactly what we want for our first game for the year.
“We’re preparing our players like it is a Test match, and it won’t be Barbarians versus Barbarians. It will be Springboks versus Barbarians, so everything we do will be around how we play the game, how we play Test match rugby, and how we’re going to win the game.
“The first thing is we see it as a Test match, and we’re going to play the game that way.”
Brown said the Boks would ensure their planning was in place to ensure a winning start to the season.
“We need to get our coaching right, we need to get our plans right, and we always win Test matches through putting the opposition under pressure, whether it’s attack and defence,” he said.
Bok berths for Italy Tests up for grabs in BaaBaas clash
Fringe players who perform well against Barbarians likely to get another chance, assistant coach Brown says
Prized places in the Springbok team to face Italy in Tshwane and Gqeberha in July will be at stake for fringe players if they sparkle against the Barbarians on Saturday, SA assistant coach Tony Brown says.
The Boks are gearing up to face an unpredictable run-from-anywhere invitational Barbarians side in Cape Town ahead of Tests against Italy on consecutive weekends. Brown says the Boks will be in full Test match mode and will maintain the standards that made them world champions.
“If you perform well, then you get another go the following week against Italy,” he said. “The guys who have been given the opportunity to play against the BaaBaas need to perform as best they can.
“I think the Barbarians are a famous side worldwide, and everyone knows how they play, what they try to do, and the style that they’ve got to uphold as a Barbarians team.
“So we are pretty aware of what’s coming, and it’s unpredictable rugby. But if your awareness is high around what they’re trying to do, then we can prepare as well as we can.
“So that’ll be our plan against the BaaBaas.
“Last year was a great experience for me with the Boks side.
“After two weeks of training in Johannesburg, I feel we are ahead of where we were last year, around how we want to play the game on defence and attack.
“The players understand what we expect of them, and I am excited to get it started.
“The upcoming games and results will show us where we are as a team.
“We track every player around their work rate and skill set and everything else around their performance.
“We know what every franchise player is doing, we even track Cheslin Kolbe in Japan and guys who play overseas.
“Every player is being tracked, and we are really aware of who is playing well and who is a little off the pace.
New Bok prop Ntlabakanye put through wringer on scrum coach Human’s farm
“We know who the young guys coming through are who can play Test match rugby. We are well aware of that. There are not many players we miss around the world.”
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has named four uncapped players in his team for SA’s opening match of the international season.
Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop) and Vincent Tshituka (flanker) have both been selected in a relatively experienced starting line-up.
Marnus van der Merwe (hooker) and Neethling Fouche (prop) will also feature alongside a few Rugby World Cup-winners and seasoned campaigners on the replacements bench.
Another notable inclusion is Lood de Jager, who will partner with Jean Kleyn in the Bok scrum.
The experienced lock is back for his first Test since the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in New Zealand, his only Test in the past two seasons after suffering a string of injuries.
