Rugby

Everyone wants the Bok ‘boat to go faster’, says Vincent Tshituka

Jesse Kriel to lead Springboks against Barbarians after Siya Kolisi withdraws with a niggle

27 June 2025 - 13:25
George Byron Rugby writer

Players and coaches are all pulling together to ensure the Springbok boat goes faster ahead of Saturday’s showdown against a star-studded Barbarians side, new cap Vincent Tshituka says...

