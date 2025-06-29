Barbarians coach Robbie Deans is an admirer of Kolbe's work. “I always enjoy watching Cheslin. Even when you're playing against him. He's just so positive. You can see his positivity into contact and in the air. He is just a freakish footballer.”
Kolbe shines through storm to power Boks to dominant win
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Though clashes against the Barbarians are devoid of Test status the hunger to improve in the Springbok camp was perhaps best exemplified by wing Cheslin Kolbe in Saturday's 54-7 win at a rain-soaked Cape Town Stadium.
Kolbe delivered a star-studded performance in atrocious conditions to help elevate the home team to an emphatic win to start off their season.
Kolbe, a man who has risen to the occasion on the game's best illuminated stage, again shone with restless, relentless energy en route to a man of the match performance against the game's most revered and cherished composite team.
Though he scored a first half try when he chased after a well weighted Aphelele Fassi toe poke, it was after the break that he stamped his authority on proceedings.
While others tread water, Kolbe ran and manoeuvred like a player fitted with all-weather tyres as he deftly teased and tormented the Barbarians defence. He ran onto and jumped for the ball with zeal and purpose.
He slid past defenders at will and even ran over visiting hooker Ricky Riccitelli in a surge for the try line before being halted just short.
Barbarians coach Robbie Deans is an admirer of Kolbe's work. “I always enjoy watching Cheslin. Even when you're playing against him. He's just so positive. You can see his positivity into contact and in the air. He is just a freakish footballer.”
Kolbe, 31, showed that his desire to make an impression in the Bok jersey remains undiminished.
To be fair, that attitude permeated the Boks ranks with several players putting shoulder to the wheel in the kind of match often dismissed for its frivolity.
After a two-year absence lock Lood de Jager made an impressive return to the Bok fold. He tirelessly toiled for 70 minutes before being withdrawn from the action. Jean-Luc du Preez, another Bok absentee in the last few seasons, also showed his worth in the No.8 jersey. He however left the field injured just before the break.
Flank Vincent Tshituka went through a huge workload and would have been well satisfied with his effort.
Like Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse also sparked when opportunity presented.
It was the need to impress before the two-Test series against Italy that drove the Boks. In the second half in particular they played with greater hunger and urgency, displaying also the willingness to go the extra mile.
Centre Andre Esterhuizen certainly fell into that category when he was deployed as a loose forward when he came on as a second-half substitute.
“If I wasn't willing I would not have played today,” he said. “I'm willing to learn and slot into a bit of a hybrid role that covers forwards and backs. It can help me as a player as well and it can help the team. Hopefully we can see more of that in the future.”
Knowing head coach Rassie Erasmus and his penchant for innovation Esterhuizen wasn't surprised to be pressed into a new role. “I was waiting for the conversation to happen. It has been brought up in the past and it was shrugged off by different people. As you get older you learn how you can slot in everywhere. How you can get yourself into the team more constantly. You have to adapt as a player. I'm looking forward to see what it can be.”
It is another example of the back-to-back Rugby World Cup holders forever pushing boundaries. At the last Rugby World Cup they often pushed players into situations and positions with which they are less familiar. The players by and large responded positively and rose to the occasion. A fleet-footed forward like Kwagga Smith may find himself in the backline but now a hulking back like Esterhuizen finds himself mixing it with the heavies upfront.
The Boks keep innovating and it is keeping the rugby world on its toes.
