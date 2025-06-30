Rugby

Junior Boks stay grounded after thrashing Aussies in U-20 champs opener

‘Our preparation was key, both physically and mentally, and I think our conditioning was outstanding,’ says coach Kevin Foote

30 June 2025 - 13:47 By Sports Staff
The Junior Boks' Gilermo Mentoe is tackled close to the try-line in their World Rugby Under-20 Championship win against Australia and South Africa at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, on Sunday.
Image: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

The Junior Springboks will savour their opening round victory over Australia in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, but the team will keep their feet firmly on the ground and prepare for the next big challenge, their second pool match against England on Friday.

South Africa U-20 coach Kevin Foote was a happy man after his team scored 11 tries to beat the Australians 73-17 in their Pool A opener in Calvisano, Italy, on Sunday.

Foote praised the team's conditioning as they outplayed Australia for large parts of the game, which was staged in extreme heat and humidity.

“The conditions were tough, but we managed our nutrition and hydration well,” he said.

“Our preparation was key, both physically and mentally, and I think our conditioning was outstanding and for that the team's conditioning staff deserve praise for their hard work.”

Foote was pleased how his players kept to their game plan against the tactically astute Australians.

“We executed our plans perfectly and adapted well under pressure. We balanced our kicking and running game well and our leadership on the field was calm and composed.

“The boys made mature decisions under pressure, which was crucial.”

The Junior Bok coach highlighted the seamless integration of new players, with Jaco Grobbelaar and Jaco Williams both joining the team just before they left for Italy.

SA U-20 captain Riley Norton, who had a good game at lock, was also pleased with their effort.

“It was a great win against a quality Australian side, but we can improve on certain areas,” said Norton, adding there will be no room for complacency, especially with defending champions England their next opponents on Friday.

“It is just one game under our belts and we want to learn and continuously improve as the tournament progresses,” he said. “I'm glad for the win and excited for the forthcoming challenges, which will require thorough preparation and review.”

England opened their campaign beating Scotland 56-19.

SA Rugby Media

