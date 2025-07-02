Boks ready to explode at scrum time, says Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Versatile forward benefits from time at coach Daan Human’s Free State farm
03 July 2025 - 11:35
South Africa’s forward pack are planning an explosion of power when they scrum down against Italy in the opening Test of the season at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Jan-Hendrik Wessels says. ..
