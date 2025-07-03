Rugby

Damian Willemse ready to strut his stuff for Boks against Italy at Loftus

Fullback returning to Bok side for first time since 2023 World Cup final

03 July 2025 - 14:30 By GEORGE BYRON
Fullback Damian Willemse at a Springbok training session ahead of the team’s Test against Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Image: ALCHE GREEFF/BACKPAGEPIX

Dynamic fullback Damian Willemse is champing at the bit to get his first touch of the ball and strut his stuff for the Springboks when they open their Test season against Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Willemse wants to put months of frustration behind him when South Africa bid to make a winning start to a double header against a fired-up Azzurri outfit over the next two weekends in Tshwane and Gqeberha.

Willemse is making his return to the Bok side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final, having missed out on an entire international season because of injury.

“It has been a difficult year,” he said. “After two years with injury, and then obviously with the suspension keeping me out and stopping me from playing rugby. 

“But I am very happy to get another shot and for the coaches to believe in me and to get my opportunity again to play. I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited.

“I’m a bit nervous, obviously. The last game I played was the World Cup final. I’ll have to obviously get in and just do my primary job, and hopefully the rest of the boys will take care of me and look after me.

“There are a lot of guys in the team, the coaching staff and the months of preparation that we had that give me a lot of security. I think as soon as I get out on to the field and have a first touch of the ball and sing the national anthem, I’ll probably get into it and forget about the nerves and settle a little bit.

“You never forget you are playing for the Springboks and the national team, so it does come with a little bit of added pressure. Still, it is something I’m looking forward to as well.

“I know I’ve got great outside backs and experienced guys in the team who will look after me.”

Commenting on what he expects against Italy, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said: “Italy are a quality team with a strong pack and quality backs, and their passion for the team and their country is incredible, so we expect them to throw everything at us.”

Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard, who returned to South Africa after stints in France and England, spoke equally highly of Italy.

“This is a good Italian team and we are not underestimating them, especially with their passion and physicality,” he said.

“They also have a lot of threats and they are a side that are clearly evolving, if one looks at their results in the past few years against some of the top teams, so it will be important to stop them and to front up physically.

“Over and above that, we have set high standards for ourselves and we want to implement that at Test level.”

