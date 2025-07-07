Rugby

Thando Biyela to lead Junior Boks in world champs clash against Scots

Despite changes, Foote says SA have named a team to play with purpose against a good Scotland side

07 July 2025 - 16:09 By Sports Staff
Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Boks against Scotland. File photo
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images


Loose forward Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Springboks in their third and final Pool A match at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship against Scotland at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy on Wednesday.

Though the SA U-20s show several rotational changes from the team that beat England 32-22 in their previous group match in Rovigo on Friday, the match-23 to face Scotland is a strong combination filled with experience.

Fullback Gilermo Mentoe, right wing Cheswill Jooste, outside centre Gino Cupido and flyhalf Vusi Moyo are retained from the starting XV that defeated England.

Up front, Matt Romao (loose forward), Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Jean Erasmus and Oliver Read (both props), and Jaundre Schoeman (hooker) all provided impact off the bench against Australia (SA won 73-23 in their opener) and England and are now in the starting pack.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote said they have named a team that will play this important pool game with purpose against a good Scotland. A win will solidify the Junior Boks’ top spot in Pool A.

“We are fortunate the players in our match-23 have experience playing for the Junior Boks against Georgia, in the U-20 Rugby Championship, and also in our warm-up matches against Kenya,” Foote said.

“It is a tremendous honour for any player to represent the Junior Boks and the starting XV for Wednesday have earned that right because everyone has worked extremely hard to be in consideration.

“Thando has captained us already earlier this year, Stephanus Linde played for us against Georgia, while Matt Romao was our man of the match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

“Jaco Williams, Jaco Grobbelaar and Oliver Reid have all seen a lot of action in the two previous group matches, while we have more experience that will come off the bench in Herman Lubbe, JJ Theron, Batho Hlekani, and Haashim Pead.”

Foote said they have done their homework on Scotland, know what to expect and have a healthy respect for them.

Junior Springbok team:

  • 15. Gilermo Mentoe
  • 14. Cheswill Jooste
  • 13. Gino Cupido
  • 12. Dominic Malgas
  • 11. Jaco Williams
  • 10. Vusi Moyo
  • 9. Ceano Everson
  • 8. Stephanus Linde
  • 7. Matt Romao
  • 6. Thando Biyela (captain)
  • 5. Morne Venter
  • 4. Jaco Grobbelaar
  • 3. Jean Erasmus
  • 2. Jaundre Schoeman
  • 1. Oliver Reid

Replacements:

  • 16. Siphosethu Mnebelele
  • 17. Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka
  • 18. Herman Lubbe
  • 19. JJ Theron
  • 20. Batho Hlekani
  • 21. Haashim Pead
  • 22. Ian van der Merwe
  • 23. Demitre Erasmus

SA Rugby media

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

