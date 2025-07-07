“Italy seem to be more structured than in the past and they are performing well and gelling as a unit.”
Beware of Italy with their tails up, cautions Boks’ Du Toit
South Africans must stick to structures in tough battle in Gqeberha, says prop
If an energetic Italian side get their tails up and put their foot to the pedal on attack, the Springboks must remain structured to hold them at bay, says Springbok prop Thomas du Toit.
After the Boks beat a spirited Azzurri 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend, the scene is set for a fascinating rematch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm).
At halftime in Pretoria the Boks looked to be cruising to a big win when they opened up a 28-3 lead before the never-say-die Italians produced a spirited second-half comeback.
Though Italy are ranked 10th in the world, the South Africans are expecting another tough battle against the proud Azzurri.
“We could have been much better last week and there were certain aspects of the game in which we had to look ourselves in the eye and say we were not good enough,” Du Toit said.
“But we know what we need to do this week against a passionate Italian side, as we saw last week.
“Italy are a young team full of energy and well-coached. You can see they don’t want to mess around in their half and they want to put foot to the pedal in the opposition’s half.
“It is about sustaining discipline and not allowing them entry into your 22. When Italy get their tails up and want to attack and have a bit of flair, it is about staying in your systems and trying to nullify that.
'You can see big passion from the Italian players and they are proud to play for their country. We have seen that through the years and it never changes.
“I wouldn’t say it was a wake-up call as such [the first Test], we just set high standards for ourselves, in preparing for a match and in the match itself, as well as in training.
“Italy seem to be more structured than in the past and they are performing well and gelling as a unit.”
Du Toit said the Boks set high standards whenever they prepared for a Test match.
“At training, we try to lift one another so we can get better.
“When we review a game, we do so in the sense of 'were we better than the week before?' Then we have to look ourselves in the mirror.”
Du Toit said emotions needed to be taken out of post-match game reviews after Test matches.
“There is a reality you need to face when you review a game. After a game, everyone might be emotional and they won’t necessarily see the whole picture.
“Our coaches do an unbelievably good job at reviewing the game properly, so when we meet on a Monday we have a real view of what happened. Your perception after a game is not necessarily accurate.”
Boks look for more bomb from their squad in second Italy Test
Du Toit said he was comfortable playing loose-head or tight-head prop and viewed this ability as an important asset.
“I am grateful that at my club, Bath, coach Johan van Graan has given me opportunities to play both sides of the scrum and I feel comfortable with that.
“It is just a week of preparation and then you have it. It is like riding a bike and you get back to that natural feeling.
“I don’t mind it and feel it is another arrow in my quiver I can take out whenever the coaches or team need it and I am grateful I can play that part. When you get taken out of your comfort zone, you either sink or swim.
“When I went to Bath, that definitely put me out of my comfort zone, but in a positive way. There was this realisation that you had to lift your game to compete with the best and the Premiership is a tough competition.”
