Rugby

Bulls bolster squad with Serfontein, Orie, Janse van Rensburg and De Wet

08 July 2025 - 14:28
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springbok lock Marvin Orie has joined the Bulls on a short-term deal.
Image: Steve Haag Sports

The post-Jake White era has started in earnest at Loftus Versfeld, with the Bulls announcing the arrival of experienced midfielder Jan Serfontein, locks Marvin Orie and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and scrumhalf Paul de Wet. 

Serfontein returns to Pretoria on an initial three-year deal and EPCR Challenge Cup and French Top 14 winner Janse van Rensburg has put pen to paper for a contract that expires in June 2027. Orie and De Wet have joined the herd on short-term deals.  

Serfontein returns to Tshwane from French side Montpellier, whom he left the capital for and made more than 147 appearances since the 2017 season. Before his departure, the Springbok centre earned 48 caps for the Bulls, scoring 15 tries from 45 matches. 

The Grey alumni arrived back at Loftus on July 1 and will have his contract with the club run to 2028. 

Janse van Rensburg left the Bulls after four years at the club when he joined Montpellier in 2016, going on to amass a mammoth 174 caps for the Hérault department-based club.  

The Affies alumni brings experience from the Top 14, Investec Champions Cup, Super Rugby, Currie Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup and also arrived in the capital on July 1. 

Orie, a Bok 2023 World Cup-winning squad member, arrived from Union Sportive Arlequins Perpignanais at the beginning of July on a season-long deal that begins with the Currie Cup campaign.

Orie previously earned 10 caps for the club before stints with the Lions (44 caps), Ospreys (seven) and the Stormers (42) before his French shift at Perpignanais where he amassed 29 caps in his two seasons in the Pyrénées-Orientales.

