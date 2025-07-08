“We have to make sure we show the referee a picture that is easier to referee, and that we don’t allow for too much interpretation or management.”
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus voiced his displeasure over the Bok showing at Loftus and wants an improvement in Gqeberha.
“It was a very frustrating game,” he said. “We knew they would man up, and they certainly manned up in most departments; scrums, mauling, defence, attack.
“When we were 28-3 up and we scored that try which was disallowed for obstruction, I thought we might have them, but then we lost some momentum.
“The frustration was not only about not dominating but also that the game was stop-start, stop-start. It felt like we didn’t get any intensity in the second half.
“The positives are that we won and that we scored tries. Even with a maul that didn’t function and with a breakdown that wasn’t great on attack.”
The Herald
Boks want clarity from refs before second Italy Test: Peyper
‘Springboks want to align ourselves with them so we can align our plan and the execution of the plan’
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Frustrated by their display in the opening Test in Tshwane, the Springboks want clarity on refereeing issues before Saturday’s rematch against Italy in Gqeberha, their law and discipline adviser Jaco Peyer said.
After the Boks beat the Azzurri 42-24 at Loftus Versveld, Peyper said he would have discussions with Scottish referee Hollie Davidson before the second Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
Welshman Andrew Brace is set to referee Saturday’s clash, with Davidson lining up with assistant referee Matthew Carley on the touchline.
“We think Hollie and the refereeing team who are here for this series are a good team of referees, but there are certainly one or two areas to raise,” Peyper said.
“Let’s call it an alignment exercise. The Springboks want to align ourselves with them so we can align our plan and the execution of the plan.
“We just want them to give us honest feedback so we know how to approach it on Saturday.
“Regarding the weekend’s game at Loftus, there are one or two questions that we have raised. We respect the refs, we know they go through their game reviews, and we are sure they will give us some honest feedback.
“That will put us all in a better position going into the next game in Gqeberha.”
Peyper said the Boks would be working hard on the training pitch to ensure they maintained high standards.
“The coaches always sit down and look at whether we planned well enough and if our execution was good enough, and we did that on Monday.
“We are facing a passionate and well-coached Italian team, and we need to be up for the game and work hard this week to deliver on our standards.
“We are a proud team, and that was why we were frustrated. There were too many individual errors, and if those stack up it mounts up through the game.”
The former Test referee said it is vital the Boks are a dominant force in the second Test.
“In rugby when your carry is dominant and your tackle is dominant the little bit of grey area sits with you. We must show the referee a clear picture. Italy had a clear plan. They are really well-coached.
“So we need to adjust to one or two things. Which we will. I am not bagging anyone. Will what happened on Saturday become a trend? It depends on the feedback we get when we meet the referees.
Boks look for more bomb from their squad in second Italy Test
“We have to make sure we show the referee a picture that is easier to referee, and that we don’t allow for too much interpretation or management.”
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus voiced his displeasure over the Bok showing at Loftus and wants an improvement in Gqeberha.
“It was a very frustrating game,” he said. “We knew they would man up, and they certainly manned up in most departments; scrums, mauling, defence, attack.
“When we were 28-3 up and we scored that try which was disallowed for obstruction, I thought we might have them, but then we lost some momentum.
“The frustration was not only about not dominating but also that the game was stop-start, stop-start. It felt like we didn’t get any intensity in the second half.
“The positives are that we won and that we scored tries. Even with a maul that didn’t function and with a breakdown that wasn’t great on attack.”
The Herald
Le Roux gets Bok 100 against Italy as Erasmus names three uncapped players
Beware of Italy with their tails up, cautions Boks’ Du Toit
Bulls bolster squad with Serfontein, Orie, Janse van Rensburg and De Wet
Boks must tighten leaky defence, warns Kriel
Thando Biyela to lead Junior Boks in world champs clash against Scots
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos