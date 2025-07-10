Rugby

Foote applauds mature Junior Boks performance against Scots

‘Some of those tries were great and most of them were as a result of the work done at the breakdown and huge effort up front’

10 July 2025 - 17:45 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote. File photo
Junior Boks coach Kevin Foote. File photo
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote praised his players for executing the game plan and playing with intensity in a runaway victory over Scotland in their final World Rugby U-20 Championship Pool A game at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, on Wednesday.

The Junior Boks completed the pool stage unbeaten after beating Australia, defending champions England and Scotland with bonus-point victories to finish top of their pool and top of the overall rankings, securing their place in the semifinals.

The South African U-20 side delivered another clinical performance in their 73-14 victory over Scotland, delighting the crowd with their powerful forward play and ability to attack from deep to score brilliant tries.

Foote said afterwards he was happy with the score and proud of the team — especially as some of the players were playing for the first time in the competition — as they executed the game plan and played with intensity.

“It was a mature effort and our squad is in a good place. I thought our back row were excellent around the breakdown,” he said.

“They are a humble bunch and immediately after the game in the changing room, they were happy — but there was a real purpose among them to move on to the next job.

“Some of those tries were great and most of them were as a result of the work done at the breakdown and huge effort up front, which gave the boys such a good platform. When they got the space in front of them, they are exciting on attack.

“The support lines of the guys were excellent. The whole team were so clinical in how they went about it. Scotland were brave in the second half and they held us up three times and stayed in the fight.”

Foote said team selection for the semifinal “is a difficult problem to have and I keep on going on about the talent we have in the country”.

Thando Biyela, the captain on the day, led by example and said afterwards it was a “tough game” for the South Africans, despite the convincing scoreline.

“I thought we started the game well and had a good opening 20 minutes, which set us up for the rest of the game. But I must give credit to Scotland who tested us in the second half.

“There’s always room for improvement. We want to put in an 80-minute performance and play to our full potential.”

SA Rugby media

READ MORE:

Mapimpi says Boks can dazzle in his Eastern Cape stamping ground

Try machine has touched down 32 times for SA and will be hungry to add to that tally against Italy
Sport
8 hours ago

Junior Boks make it three from three against Scotland

The South Africans also beat Australia (73-17) and England (32-22) to book their spot in the semifinals
Sport
1 day ago

Boks want clarity from refs before second Italy Test: Peyper

‘Springboks want to align ourselves with them so we can align our plan and execution,’ says law and discipline adviser
Sport
1 day ago

Beware of Italy with their tails up, cautions Boks’ Du Toit

South Africans must stick to structures in tough battle in Gqeberha, says prop
Sport
2 days ago

Le Roux gets Bok 100 against Italy as Erasmus names three uncapped players

With Siya Kolisi being managed as he recovers from a niggle, Salmaan Moerat will lead the team
Sport
2 days ago

Thando Biyela to lead Junior Boks in world champs clash against Scots

Despite changes, Foote says SA have named a team to play with purpose against a good Scotland side
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  3. Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source Soccer
  4. Caster Semenya wins appeal against Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling Sport
  5. Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands Soccer

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Mind the Gap: How Psychometric Tools Are Helping Businesses Make Better People ...