Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote praised his players for executing the game plan and playing with intensity in a runaway victory over Scotland in their final World Rugby U-20 Championship Pool A game at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, on Wednesday.
The Junior Boks completed the pool stage unbeaten after beating Australia, defending champions England and Scotland with bonus-point victories to finish top of their pool and top of the overall rankings, securing their place in the semifinals.
The South African U-20 side delivered another clinical performance in their 73-14 victory over Scotland, delighting the crowd with their powerful forward play and ability to attack from deep to score brilliant tries.
Foote said afterwards he was happy with the score and proud of the team — especially as some of the players were playing for the first time in the competition — as they executed the game plan and played with intensity.
Foote applauds mature Junior Boks performance against Scots
‘Some of those tries were great and most of them were as a result of the work done at the breakdown and huge effort up front’
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
“It was a mature effort and our squad is in a good place. I thought our back row were excellent around the breakdown,” he said.
“They are a humble bunch and immediately after the game in the changing room, they were happy — but there was a real purpose among them to move on to the next job.
“Some of those tries were great and most of them were as a result of the work done at the breakdown and huge effort up front, which gave the boys such a good platform. When they got the space in front of them, they are exciting on attack.
“The support lines of the guys were excellent. The whole team were so clinical in how they went about it. Scotland were brave in the second half and they held us up three times and stayed in the fight.”
Foote said team selection for the semifinal “is a difficult problem to have and I keep on going on about the talent we have in the country”.
Thando Biyela, the captain on the day, led by example and said afterwards it was a “tough game” for the South Africans, despite the convincing scoreline.
“I thought we started the game well and had a good opening 20 minutes, which set us up for the rest of the game. But I must give credit to Scotland who tested us in the second half.
“There’s always room for improvement. We want to put in an 80-minute performance and play to our full potential.”
SA Rugby media
