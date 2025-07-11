Libbok said there is healthy competition in the squad between Handré Pollard, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and himself for a starting berth in the Bok side.
“We do not see it as a battle for the flyhalf berth, but rather as healthy competition,” he said. “That it is good because it helps us to push one another in training and that gets the best out of us and we grow as players.
“It is nice to work with them and learn from Handré and Sacha about how they do things and then try to add things to my game.”
Teams:
SA: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Salmaan Moerat (capt), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker.
Italy squad: Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Muhamed Hasa, Mirco Spagnolo, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Pablo Dimcheff, Giacomo Nicotera, Matteo Canali, Niccolò Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Izekor, Sebastian Negri, David Odiase, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani.
Backs: Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Giacomo Da Re, Giovanni Montemauri, Giulio Bertaccini, Damiano Mazza, Tommaso Menoncello, Marco Zanon, Mirko Belloni , Simone Gesi, Louis Lynach, Paolo Odogwu, Jacopo Trulla.
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Boks locked in and buzzing, says Libbok
Springboks determined to celebrate Willie Le Roux’s century of caps with win against Azzurri
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
There is a buzz among the Springboks who are locked in and fully focused on repelling anything Italy throws at them in Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha, says flyhalf Manie Libbok.
The showdown is special for Bok fullback Willie le Roux, who will join an elite group of only eight players to play 100 Test matches when he runs out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
Le Roux follows in the footsteps of Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtwawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery, who are all Bok centurions.
Humansdorp-born Libbok said the Boks are determined to celebrate Le Roux’s century of caps with a win against the Azzurri.
Libbok will line up alongside exciting scrumhalf Grant Williams in a new-look Bok squad assembled to bring fresh energy and take the fight to the Italians.
“Willie is an incredible person, and he’s been helpful since the first time we played and trained together,” he said.
“I’m very excited to be with him on the field on this special occasion. Having played a handful of Tests, I know what a massive achievement this is, and we are all very proud of him.”
Libbok aimed a warning at the Italians when he said he has been enjoying a good week in training when it comes to his kicking to poles.
“The mindset is good in the group and everyone is looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “We started our preparations on Monday in Gqeberha, and the guys are locked in and focused on executing our plans.
“There is a nice buzz around the guys and we are looking forward to Saturday’s clash. I had a good week in training when it comes to my kicking to poles so I aim to continue with my performance against the Barbarians in the opening game of the season.”
Mapimpi says Boks can dazzle in his Eastern Cape stamping ground
Libbok said the Boks are aware it will be a physical Test and Italy will come hard at them, but with the preparation this week, the squad are ready to take on the challenge.
“For me, it is important to get the ball into the hands of our backs and see what they can do with the ball in hand.
“The Boks have good electric outside backs who can run at the opposition. Our training is intense and we train above game intensity, so if you get a game for your country, you are ready and prepared to go.
“Gqeberha can be a very windy city and I will focus on my processes and make sure I get them right when it comes to kicking on Saturday. If I do that, I believe I will get a result and one should not think about the wind and conditions.
“There is always pressure in Test matches, but I take it as another kick, as I would do in training.
“I am excited about playing with Grant Williams. It will be our third Test match together. The first was the game against Argentina where he was concussed and went off early. The other was against England.
“I look forward to playing with him and I also look forward to playing with the guys I was with in the win over the All Blacks in 2023. We gelled nicely that night. Having a guy like André Esterhuizen alongside me means I can tap into his experience — and Canan Moodie too.”
Junior Boks make it three from three against Scotland
Willie le Roux and a Test career of two halves
Foote applauds mature Junior Boks performance against Scots
Boks want clarity from refs before second Italy Test: Peyper
