Rugby

Italy make five changes for second Test against Springboks

11 July 2025 - 12:32 By Nick Said
Italian No 8 Lorenzo Cannone has been ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa with a back injury.
Italian No 8 Lorenzo Cannone has been ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa with a back injury.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Fullback Mirko Belloni will make a first start for Italy as one of five changes to their side for the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha on Saturday, but No 8 Lorenzo Cannone has been ruled out with a back injury.

The inexperienced Italy side lost the first Test in Pretoria 42-24 but put in an excellent second-half showing against the world champions after trailing 28-3 at the break and were in contention going into the final 10 minutes.

Belloni forms a back three with wings Jacopo Trulla and Louis Lynagh, while Marco Zanon and Tommaso Menoncello are the centre pairing.

Giacomo Da Re keeps his place at flyhalf, alongside No 9 Alessandro Garbisi.

Hooker Tommaso Di Bartolomeo packs down in the front row with props Danilo Fischetti and Simone Ferrari either side of him, while captain Niccolo Cannone and Andrea Zambonin are the lock pairing.

Mapimpi says Boks can dazzle in his Eastern Cape stamping ground

Try machine has touched down 32 times for SA and will be hungry to add to that tally against Italy
Sport
1 day ago

South African-born Ross Vintcent moves from the flank to the No 8 jersey in the place of Cannone, with Sebastian Negri and Manuel Zuliani the other two loose forwards.

Zimbabwe-born Negri spent much of his childhood in South Africa and missed the first Test due to injury. His return is a boost to the engine room and adds experience as the second most capped player (64 appearances) in the team behind Ferrari (65).

Italy Team:

15–Mirko Belloni, 14–Louis Lynagh, 13–Tommaso Menoncello, 12–Marco Zanon, 11–Jacopo Trulla, 10–Giacomo Da Re, 9–Alessandro Garbisi, 8–Ross Vintcent, 7–Manuel Zuliani, 6–Sebastian Negri, 5–Andrea Zambonin, 4–Niccolo Cannone, 3–Simone Ferrari, 2–Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 1–Danilo Fischetti

Replacements:

16–Pablo Dimcheff, 17–Mirco Spagnolo, 18–Muhamed Hasa, 19–Matteo Canali, 20–Alessandro Izekor, 21–David Odiase, 22–Stephen Varney, 23–Giulio Bertaccini. 

Reuters

