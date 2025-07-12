“To play 100 Test matches is a massive achievement,” said Stick.
Springbok captain Moerat and assistant coach Stick not underestimating Italy
Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick say they will need to “fight fire with fire” in the second Incoming Series Test against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Boks coach Rassie Erasmus was not entirely happy with the 42-24 win last weekend at Loftus Versfeld where they took their feet off the pedal after they comfortably led 28-3 at halftime.
“They are a very physical team, so it’s going to be a massive game,” said Moerat.
“We are certainly not underestimating them. They are a passionate side that are mainly formed from two clubs. So, they have been playing together for a while, and they pride themselves on their set pieces.
“They also have quality backs with a good kicking game and they showed real fight at the breakdowns last week, so we have to fight fire with fire.”
Stick shared Moerat’s sentiments.
“Last week we started with good intensity, but they bounced back strongly in the second half. It’s clear how much they have grown since the Six Nations, where they also delivered a few quality performances.
Mapimpi says Boks can dazzle in his Eastern Cape stamping ground
“Adding to this, they have a well-organised kicking game and outside backs with energy, so we need to improve and be much more effective in the way we want to play the game.
“It’s our second official Test match of the season, but we know what our standards are as a team.”
The Boks have made a raft of changes from the match at Loftus and Stick is not concerned about that but said they had faith in each player in the wider squad.
“We trust all the players in our squad and every player in the team deserves their spot,” said Stick.
“We have also always emphasised the importance of building squad depth, and while some of the players had a chance against the Barbarians and are getting another chance this week, others are receiving their first opportunity.
“Every player knows what our focus is and what needs to be done, so hopefully we can go out there and do the job on Saturday.”
Stick and Moerat were full of praise for fullback Willie le Roux, who will become only the eighth player to play 100 Tests for South Africa, and they both shared fond memories of their journey with him.
Boks locked in and buzzing, says Libbok
“To play 100 Test matches is a massive achievement,” said Stick.
“The first time I met Willie was during my sevens rugby days, and if one looks back at what he has been through and how people criticised him in 2019, it makes us very proud of him. Many people don’t see what we see in him as a player and what a smart rugby player he is.”
Moerat added: “I grew up watching Willie play in Paarl and for Boland, and to see him play his 100th Test is unbelievable. To play one Test match for the Springboks is special, but to be selected 100 times shows the quality of the player he is.”
Stick, who comes from New Brighton in the Eastern Cape, said it meant a lot to him to see the team playing in his backyard.
“It’s very special because we know what tough times they have been through, not having a franchise nor hosting many matches here.
“We are extremely excited about the passionate support we have been receiving here, and hopefully we can make this a special match for the fans, Willie, the debutants (Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese and Ethan Hooker) and the country as a whole.”
