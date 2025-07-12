Rugby

Springboks annihilate the Azzurri in Gqeberha

12 July 2025 - 19:53
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux celebrate a try for the Springboks during their 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 12 2025.
Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux celebrate a try for the Springboks during their 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 12 2025.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

This was at times chaotic, breathtaking, error-strewn but always engaging junk-yard junket.

At the end, the Springboks raised their arms in Gqeberha after emphatically beating Italy 45-0 to secure a 2-0 Test series victory — but they will have much to pore over as they fine-tune their team and battle plans before the Rugby Championship.

They face Georgia in Mbombela next weekend, but not before sifting through some of the rubble of this match — and to be fair there is much to salvage.

We were robbed of the opportunity to see what this much-changed Springbok combination was really capable of when No 8 Jasper Wiese was red-carded a quarter into the game. The yellow card to Wilco Louw in the 45th minute brought further complication, if not a little angst and rearranging.

What the loss of personnel did achieve, however, was to galvanise the Springbok forwards, while the team in general took to their adjusted task with alacrity. Their performance was at times scrappy, perhaps no more glaringly than in the line-out in the second half, but the Boks showed resolve and character by the bucket load.

Sure, being a man down did not give the hosts the opportunity to maximise their attacking prowess, but their pack was so dominant that they still had enough ball to dictate the course of the match.

Their scrum was full of menace, which was the foundation upon which they set themselves apart in the first half. Three of their first half tries were built on the thrust of the collective shove.

The Springboks were confident they would have the upper hand in the scrum. In fact, they sought a scrum from the outset when they deliberately botched the kick-off. They did not draw immediate reward but certainly signalled their intentions.

Soon after, the Boks drew the first penalty and it came in an area win which they failed to assert their dominance last weekend. The Azzurri were combative at the breakdown at Loftus Versfeld, which served to knock the Springboks out of their attacking stride. The visitors were denuded of that luxury in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Marco van Staden and Marx brought the Boks muscle and clarity in that area.

Ox Nche was a real force when he stepped off the bench after half an hour for Thomas du Toit, scrumhalf Grant Williams was a live wire, centre Canan Moodie played with unrestrained enthusiasm, perhaps evidence best through his first-half try, while right wing Van der Merwe was full of buoyancy.

Like Nche, Jan-Hendrik Wessels brought energy and urgency to the loose once he made it onto the field and it helped stretch the winning margin towards the end.

The golden touch that helped centurion Willie le Roux to that landmark deserted him on the big occasion. His body of work though remains unchallenged.

The big talking point of the match, however, will be the red card to Wiese. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus looked incredulous when referee Andrew Brace produced the red card but his No 8 did nudge his head forward into the face of Italian loosehead Danilo Fischetti.

Wiese's headbutt might not measure up to standards in drinking holes of Brakpan, Glasgow or Belfast, but it did meet the threshold for permanent banishment. It meant the Boks had to face three quarters of the match with a man down.

Wiese's first-half banishment robbed him the opportunity to share the field with his brother Cobus, who made it onto the field in the second half on debut.

In the end the Boks got the job done with much to spare. However, they are the back-to-back Rugby World Cup holders and will be far from content with this performance. They have restless energy and will seek improvement in the coming weeks.

There may be more tinkering and tweaking in selection for next weekend's match in Mbombela and they may emerge from that not having ticked all the boxes. But there are clear signs they are building something much bigger.

Scorers

South Africa (24) 45 - Tries – Grant Williams, Edwill van der Merwe (2), Canan Moodie, Malcolm Marx, Makazole Mapimpi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5).

Italy 0

READ MORE:

Italy make five changes for second Test against Springboks

Fullback Mirko Belloni will make a first start for Italy as one of five changes to their side for the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks locked in and buzzing, says Libbok

There is a buzz among the Springboks who are locked in and fully focused on repelling anything Italy throws at them in Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Willie le Roux and a Test career of two halves

A dazzler at the start, the Springboks’ latest centurion learnt to run the numbers instead
Sport
1 day ago

Mapimpi says Boks can dazzle in his Eastern Cape stamping ground

Try machine has touched down 32 times for SA and will be hungry to add to that tally against Italy
Sport
2 days ago

Springbok captain Moerat and assistant coach Stick not underestimating Italy

Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says they will need to "fight fire with fire" in the second Incoming Series Test ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Boks want clarity from refs before second Italy Test: Peyper

‘Springboks want to align ourselves with them so we can align our plan and execution,’ says law and discipline adviser
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  2. ‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with ... Soccer
  3. Lara said I should have gone for his record: Mulder Cricket
  4. Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer Soccer
  5. Fearless Anisimova topples Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final Sport

Latest Videos

Gold Hits & platinum Dreams- Usimamane’s glow up
‘Love Theory’ drops as rising star Judy Jay joins Oscar Mbo's Ashmed Hour ...