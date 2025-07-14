Springboks borrow playbook from under-14 B schools team

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has always been an innovator in the game, seeking an extra edge for his side with the unexpected, and found a new ploy he successfully unleashed on Italy copying a move from an under-14 B schools team.

The Springboks thumped the Italians 45-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday despite an early permanent red card for No 8 Jasper Wiese, and from the kickoff they were full of innovation.

They had demolished Italy in the scrums in the previous week’s 42-24 win in Pretoria and wanted to keep that psychological edge. The Springboks therefore intentionally conceded a scrum from the kickoff of the game.

It did not work out as they were penalised with a free-kick for an early shove, but the writing was on the wall for a game that would be far from ordinary.