Rugby

Springboks borrow playbook from under-14 B schools team

Coach Rassie Erasmus continues penchant for innovation in Test win against Italy

14 July 2025 - 15:30 By Nick Said
Ruan Nortje of the Springboks during their 2025 Incoming Series win aganist Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has always been an innovator in the game, seeking an extra edge for his side with the unexpected, and found a new ploy he successfully unleashed on Italy copying a move from an under-14 B schools team.

The Springboks thumped the Italians 45-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday despite an early permanent red card for No 8 Jasper Wiese, and from the kickoff they were full of innovation.

They had demolished Italy in the scrums in the previous week’s 42-24 win in Pretoria and wanted to keep that psychological edge. The Springboks therefore intentionally conceded a scrum from the kickoff of the game.

It did not work out as they were penalised with a free-kick for an early shove, but the writing was on the wall for a game that would be far from ordinary.

Twice they created a maul in general play from which they gained penalty advantage and scored tries on both occasions.

Lock Ruan Nortje was lifted to receive a pass, and as he came down to the ground, it created a driving maul from which the Springboks could use their powerful forwards.

They received penalty advantage on both occasions as the Italians immediately infringed, but did not need it as centre Canan Moodie and hooker Malcolm Marx crossed for tries.

When the powers that be drew up the laws of the game at the line-out, they certainly did not envisage them being used in general play, but Erasmus, who said he was “fairly happy” with his team’s performance, has found a way to legally exploit them.

Rassie surprises with new bag of tricks for Boks

Coach has Italians puzzled in big win in Gqeberha
Sport
23 hours ago

“Many teams do different tactical moves and we did a maul in general play with a guy that we lift [to receive the pass],” he said.

“We actually saw an Under-14 B schools team doing it, [a team from] Paul Roos Gymnasium [in Paarl].

“You get all the benefits from a line-out if you lift a guy in general play and it worked for us. But obviously now people will be alert for that.

“We tried a few things and sometimes those things work and sometimes they don’t, and you have to take it on the chin if they don’t work.”

The Springboks host Georgia in Mbombela in their next Incoming Series Test on Saturday.

Reuters

